Tiger Shroff launches Mumbay FC Event amidst Football legends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Mumbay Football Club proudly announced its official launch, The launch event was graced by Tiger Shroff. Adding to the excitement, several Indian national team football players such as Aadil Khan and Amey Ranawade were seen in attendance. The event also featured some of the city's top players like Rohit Mirza, Jayesh Rane, Zoheb Khan, Aashutosh Mehta, and Karan Amin.

Ali Ahmed, Club Chairman, shared his vision for the club's inaugural season: "Our main goals for Mumbay Football Club are to establish ourselves as a competitive team in the league, build a strong fan base, and create a positive reputation for the club both on and off the field. We aim to play attractive, attacking football and compete for a top spot in the league standings."

To achieve these goals, Ali Ahmed highlighted the club's key strategies: "We will invest in top-notch coaching staff and players to ensure that we have a competitive squad. We will also prioritize building strong relationships with the local community and engaging with fans through various outreach programs and events."

Ali Ahmed also emphasized the impact of celebrity support: "The attendance of celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Tiger Shroff, Awez Darbar, and Zaid Darbar can significantly boost the club's visibility and attract a larger audience. Their star power and influence can help generate buzz, create a sense of excitement and exclusivity, and make fans feel more connected to the club and football. Overall, their support can play a crucial role in promoting football in the national arena and engaging with fans in a meaningful way."

"Our aim is not only to promote the launch of the club but also to promote football as a sport on a national level, bringing youth and fans together to engage with the game," Ali Ahmed added.

Tiger Shroff applauded the club and shared, "I've played with these boys they're really talented and they deserve a platform to show their potential".

Zaid Darbar, reflecting on the club's significance, stated, "I started playing football at a very young age, but there were no clubs and grounds like we have now. People of Mumbai love playing football, including us. Having a competitive team in our city is a great thought."

Awez Darbar expressed his enthusiasm: "Football has always been my first love since childhood. It's amazing to see the same passion amongst these talented players that I have. I would love to join them for training and enjoy the sport. It's the best sport to stay fit."

Zoheb Khan, Club President, will also play a pivotal role in guiding the club to success. His leadership, combined with the dedication and talent of the players and support from the community, promises to make Mumbay Football Club a formidable presence in the football landscape.

