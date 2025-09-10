TigerMonk & Rohit Roy Join Forces as Co-Owners of Pune Falcons Ahead of All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL) Season 2

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: In a high-impact move ahead of Season 2 of the All Stars Tennis Ball Cricket League (ASTCL), TigerMonk Private Limited, a new-age media tech company, has joined forces with Indian actor, producer, and cricket enthusiast Rohit Roy, to become co-owners of Pune Falcons. Roy, who captained the team in Season 1, now steps into a dual role as Captain and Co-Owner, bringing renewed energy, leadership, and vision to the franchise.

TigerMonk is a new-age multimedia media company with deep expertise in media, audio-visual production, and strategic execution. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the TigerMonk leadership team is committed to building bold, performance-driven ventures that blend creativity with impact.

While sharing this exciting announcement, Rohit Roy, Actor, Producer & Co-Owner, Pune Falcons said, "Last season, I led Pune Falcons with pride and passion. This season, I return not just as captainbut as co-owner. Partnering with TigerMonk is a thrilling new chapter. We share a vision for performance, entertainment, and legacy. With fresh energy and a winning mindset, we're ready to make history. This is more than cricketit's a movement. #DimaagSeKhel #BachpanKaKhelKaregaEntertain ."

Talking about its association with Rohit and owning Adittya RattPune Falcons, hi, Managing Director, TigerMonk said, "We're excited to co-own Pune Falcons alongside Rohit Roy, whose leadership and passion perfectly align with our creative ethos. As a new-age media tech company, TigerMonk is focused on crafting impactful experiences that resonate and Pune Falcons is no exception. With this partnership, we're not just investing in a teamwe're investing in a legacy. The entire management is thrilled and energized to bring strategic depth, and a winning mindset to take Pune Falcons to new heights in Season 2. This is just the beginning."

Talking about this change in management, Bunty Walia, Founder and Curator of ASTCL, a sports property owned by GS Sports said, "I welcome this change in Pune Falcons' management. With TigerMonk and Rohit Roy joining forces, the franchise gains renewed vision and strength. As curator of ASTCL, I believe this partnership will elevate both the team and the league to new heights of performance and entertainment."

This strategic shift in ownership marks a bold new chapter for Pune Falcons, blending star power with visionary leadership. With player trials, high-stakes auctions, and entertainment industry talent at the heart of ASTCL, the Pune Falcons is poised to be a standout contender in the upcoming season.

