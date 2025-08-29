TigerMonk Unveils A Landmark Documentary Series on Pune’s Historic Ganesh Temples

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29:TigerMonk, a leading film and media production house, proudly announced the launch of its latest documentary series – a five-episode tribute to Pune's historically rich Ganpati temples. Titled “Aitihasik Ganpati Mandire”, the series explores five of Pune's iconic but forgotten Ganesh temples: Trishunda Ganpati, Khinditla Ganpati, Gupchup Ganpati, Modi Ganpati, and Maticha Ganpati. Each episode uncovers the architectural brilliance, devotional depth, and cultural resistance embedded in these sacred spaces.

The series was unveiled in the presence of Shri Mohan Shete, Renowned Historian and President- Itihas Premi Mandal, who has also anchored this entire documentary series. Along with him, Aditya Rathi, Managing Director, Shailesh Badve & Ketan Jadhav, Executive Directors, TigerMonk were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the launch event, Shri Mohan Shete, Renowned Historian, said, “I've always strived to make people aware of Pune's historical depth. Being part of this series allowed me to share stories and evidence that have long remained hidden. It's a powerful way to pass cultural wisdom on to future generations. I wholeheartedly congratulate Team TigerMonk for this documentary series. Initiatives like these are vital to preserving our identity and inspiring pride in our cultural legacy.”

Aditya Rathi, Managing Director, TigerMonk, said, “This series is our ode to Pune's sacred history, crafted with reverence and passion. At TigerMonk, we're embracing AI to drive innovation across films and creative projects, while building a skilled team to use it effectively. This series reflects that vision—where technology meets tradition. By using animation and AI, we're bringing historic stories to life. Through technology, we aim to reconnect people with their cultural roots and make heritage more accessible.”

Shailesh Badve, Executive Director, TigerMonk, added, “Pune celebrates Ganeshotsav with grandeur, but few pause to explore the legacy of these iconic temples. Some of them even played pivotal roles during India's freedom struggle and remain touchstones of unity and resilience.

Now that our state government has officially recognized Ganeshotsav as a state festival, we appeal to all devotees through this series to look beyond popular mandal and reconnect with our historical roots and visit these temples in Ganeshotsav.”

The series will be available for streaming exclusively on the company's official YouTube channel – TigerMonk.Originals starting August 20, 2025.

