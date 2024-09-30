Tight The Nut Secures Rs 2 Crores in Seed Funding Led by Balmer & Lawrie

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Tight The Nut (TTN) is excited to announce a major leap forward with our successful seed funding round, raising a total of Rs 2 crores. The round is led by the Balmer & Lawrie, COEP's Bhau Institute and a consortium of CXOs from leading startups. The deal had a strategic backing from IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and IIM Lucknow's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell (EIC).

"Balmer & Lawrie's leadership in this investment round underscores their confidence in TTN's vision and potential. The funds will primarily be directed towards expanding the operations and scaling the business, particularly focusing on broadening B2B SaaS and Direct-to-Mechanic commerce models into new cities across India", says the Azam who is co-founder and CEO of Tight The Nut.

The collaboration with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and IIM Lucknow EIC further strengthens our network and brings invaluable mentorship and industry expertise to our growth journey. Their support, combined with Balmer & Lawrie and Bhau Institute's investment, will empower TTN to drive innovation and solidify our presence in the market. "We have this fund in bank now and we are immediately gearing up for next round along with the market expansion", says the Gaurav who is co-founder & CFO of TTN.

Tight The Nut is at the forefront of revolutionizing the automotive aftermarket industry with innovative B2B SaaS and Direct-to-Mechanic commerce solutions. Our platforms are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, and provide superior value to mechanics and automotive businesses across India. TTN Garage is a garage management solution catering needs of garage owners across 2W,4W and EV segment. TTN Garage is being used to generate Rs. 500Cr+ business by 15,000+ verified garages present across 32 states and union territories across India. The data of more than 7 lakhs+ unique vehicle owners gives the TTN, an excellent insights of Indian automotive aftermarket. TTN Retail has 2 Dark stores in Pune and soon expanding in Nagpur, Chennai and Tier2 Cities in India.

For more details, please visit [Tight The Nut's website](https://www.tightthenut.com).

