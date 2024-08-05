TIL Signs Partnership Agreement with Snorkel Europe; becomes Snorkel Sales & Service Partner in Northern and Eastern India, Nepal and Bhutan

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5: TIL Limited signed a partnership agreement with Snorkel Europe Limited to become an official Sales and Service partner for Northern and Eastern India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nepal and Bhutan.

As part of this new partnership, Snorkel will provide their extensive product range along with knowledge and support while TIL will leverage its wide network of customers within India, Nepal and Bhutan to provide high-quality aerial work platforms, tele handlers and material lifts.

This new partnership will enable TIL to unlock a new category of products and also leverage the wide consumer base it caters to. This will widen the company's offerings to customers in India in a variety of sectors, and this new range of products is likely to add Rs. 200 crore to TIL's topline by FY 2028.

The partnership agreement was signed by Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, TIL Limited and Craig Revell, Business Development Director, Middle East and India, Snorkel Europe Limited. This is yet another milestone for TIL as it endeavours to expand its product offerings suited to India's growing demand for bespoke equipment.

Speaking about the new partnership, Craig Revell, Business Development Director, Middle East and India, Snorkel Europe Limited said, "We are excited to have TIL Limited as our Sales & Service partner in India, Nepal and Bhutan. The brand's legacy in the AWP sector, coupled with its highly experienced team make it the ideal partner for Snorkel in this region. We look forward to reaching new customers across TIL's territory and bringing them the robust products that both Snorkel and TIL are known for."

"TIL Limited is delighted to embark on this partnership with Snorkel in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Our customers have known us for highly reliable and robust products that can perform in different and demanding working environments safely. The products that Snorkel has to offer to Indian Customers are known globally for the same quality and dependability. We feel this partnership is a natural fit and fulfils the Indian markets demand for safe, powerful and versatile aerial work platforms," said Alok Tripathi, Director and President of TIL Limited.

This partnership is another step by TIL to serve the diverse needs of its range of customers who are engaged in building and protecting the nation. The move also aligns with the company's vision of becoming a globally trusted engineering solutions provider that adds sustainable value to the lives of people and the planet.

TIL has been a formidable player in providing uniquely engineered solutions for material handling, mining, construction and defence sector. TIL's defence sector offerings have been used for decades in tri-services of India's defence establishment. The company is also renowned for its retail equipment including Reach Stackers, Rough Terrain Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, Pick and Carry Cranes among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor