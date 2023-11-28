Tilara Polyplast Redefining Possibilities in Polycarbonate and Acrylic Solutions Globally

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Tilara Polyplast, a trusted leader in the manufacturing of polycarbonate sheets and acrylic sheets, has become synonymous with excellence under the visionary leadership of CEO Brijesh Tilara. Established in 2014, the company has expanded its footprint worldwide, exporting its high-quality products to over 25 countries. Tilara Polyplast has played a pivotal role in numerous government projects, showcasing its expertise in large-scale undertakings such as the roofing of Aurangabad Airport, the Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

One of the distinctive features of Tilara Polyplast is its involvement in significant infrastructure projects, including collaborations with metro and railway stations. The extensive range of offerings includes polycarbonate solid sheets, multiwall sheets, and profiled sheets, catering to various requirements in construction and design, making it a preferred choice for industrial, infrastructural, and residential roofing solutions and wide-ranging applications, particularly in roofing, skylights, sound barriers, and walkways.

Tilara Polyplast, operating with a workforce of 150–200 employees, proudly spans two expansive units covering a total of 2,47,550 sq ft in Rajkot, Gujarat. The company’s reach extends nationwide through a comprehensive network of over 200 dealers and distributors strategically positioned across India. With a vision to emerge as a global leader, the company aligns itself with the promising trajectory of the polycarbonate sheet market, projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031. Tilara's strategic positioning, coupled with its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, positions it as a key player ready to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Notably, the venture has recently introduced an innovative solution to the market: glass-like polycarbonate sheets. This cutting-edge product addresses the challenges faced by millions of fabricators, providing an easy and efficient solution for interior and exterior railings and facades. These sheets are a game-changer, being lightweight, UV-resistant, resistant to yellowing over time and 250 times stronger than glass.

Being a 100% recyclable product, it aligns with the company’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. The enhanced weather protection ensures longevity, making it a cost-effective and sustainable choice for a wide range of applications.

Tilara Polyplast’s commitment to quality is reflected in its certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, IS 14443:1997, CE, and EN 16240:2013. These certifications underscore the company’s dedication to meeting and exceeding international standards, ensuring that its customers receive products of the highest quality.

Under the leadership of Brijesh Tilara, the company remains at the forefront of the evolving needs of the construction and design sectors, offering exceptional solutions that redefine the possibilities of polycarbonate and acrylic sheets in the modern world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor