Tim Hortons® Unveils an Exclusive Lotus Biscoff Winter Menu in India!

New Delhi [India], December 3: Bringing winter indulgence to India, Tim Hortons® proudly launches its Winter Special Lotus Biscoff Range nationwide, available across all outlets in India starting 28th November 2025. As the temperature drops, Tim Hortons invites you to indulge in the cosy warmth and rich flavours of winter with a decadent lineup inspired by the global favourite, Biscoff. The Tim's Biscoff range will be available at your nearby Tim Hortons cafe all across India.

With this partnership, Mondelez enters its first national marketing collaboration with a cafe chainbringing two global favourites together to create a richer, more indulgent experience for Indian consumers.

Blending the iconic Biscoff caramel profile with Tim Hortons' signature offerings, the Tim's Biscoff collection introduces five indulgent creations: the Biscoff Latte, a rich mix of espresso, steamed milk, and creamy Biscoff spread; the Biscoff Dream Frappe, a chilled, velvety drink with smooth caramel notes; the Biscoff Cold Coffee, a refreshing iced coffee layered with the signature Biscoff flavour; the Biscoff Donut, a soft, glazed donut topped generously with Biscoff goodness; and the Biscoff Timbit, a bite-sized treat offering the perfect burst of winter flavour.

Speaking on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, "Biscoff has been one of the most loved collaborations at Tim Hortons India. After seeing the overwhelming response during our previous launch, we're excited to bring it backthis time with an expanded and elevated menu. Our new winter lineup celebrates indulgence, comfort, and the unmistakable warmth that Biscoff brings to every sip and bite. We're committed to giving our guests flavours that spark joy, especially during the holiday season."

With rich textures, comforting flavours, and handcrafted perfection in every cup and bite, the Winter Special Range is set to become your new seasonal ritual. Enjoy it during cosy cafe dates, work breaks, or winter evenings with friends. Guests can enjoy the Biscoff lineup at 41+ Tim Hortons stores across India or order online via Zomato and Swiggy, starting 28th November 2025.

About Tim Hortons® India:

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

