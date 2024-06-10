TIME CyberMedia Announces Winners of International Healthcare Awards & India Brand Icon Awards,2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: TIME CyberMedia, in association with partners News10india (News portal partner), Igougo (Travel Partner) & Xoom Studio (Creative Partner) concluded the prestigious India Brand Icon Awards, 2024 to celebrate and honor the winners at different levels and Segments for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for the growth of the service sector.

On Sunday, May 26, India Brand Icon Awards,24 were held in Mumbai to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the service sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the ecosystem.

The Program witnessed starry presence Mr. Brett Lee as Chief Guest. The event was a hub of celebrities and awardees coming from different walks of life.

The event was a huge celebration of the Service & Healthcare Industry. Stars added fashion flavor dressing in their best styles and Entrepreneurs from various segments took the charge of sharing innovative ideas, thrilling journeys and experiences.The platform gave a great opportunity for professionals and stakeholders to exchange views and ideas encouraging budding talent to work hard and take calculated risks.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by TIME CyberMedia, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

A comprehensive list of winners

Dr Vijay Raghoji, Dr. Chirag Aswani, Dr Ulhas Bandal, Dr. Anjali Dalwadi, Dr Nipa A Patel, Mr. Duppally Mahaveer, Dr Ankita Rachuri, Mr. Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, Dr. Rajasree K, Paras Health, Udaipur, Dr Raj Yashwanth, Dr. Nadia Rafiullah, Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Dt. Vaishali Verma, Prof. (Dr) Sudhir Kumar, Dr V K Sharma, Dr. Meenal Airan, Apollo Specialty Hospital, Vanagaram, Dr. Sachin Pitlawar, Dr. Dalia David Jerrin, Dr. Varun Kumar, Dr. Galib Raziya Kureshi, IHRM, Central Institute Of Hotel & Hospitality Management, Brighton Surface, Ms. Shubha Bais, Country Holidays Travel India Private Limited, Kernel Masters, Mr. Sunil Nishikant Godbole, Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan, Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Mr. Mohammad Masiuddin, Pt Dr Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, Dr Benjamin Easow, Mr. Kapil Pathare, BNG Hotel Management Institute Kolkata, Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani, Mr. Sarb Raj Singh Anand, Aimfill International Aviation College, Arjun Kumar Ramanuj, Mr. Gulshan Gaurav, VFX Multimedia Institute

The Vice President of the company, Mrs. Pooja Thakur extended her Best wishes to all the awardees and further elaborated, Adversity is the biggest opportunity. The way various segments of the service industry performed carved way for others to follow. Every challenge became a chance. Dedication, Hard work, innovative approach, adaptability and zeal to excel redefined Indian service industry. We at TIME CyberMedia are committed to organize more awareness through such events as such conglomeration are the small token of appreciation to each winner for their continuous dedication to the business fraternity and mankind along with the society as a whole with best practices and ethics. These recognitions are to support morally and further strengthen their ability to drive their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. We as an organization are committed to provide the best platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale"

