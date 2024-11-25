Time to make Indian GI-tagged products advance from ‘Gaon Se Global’: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 25 India aims to not only increase the income of artisans but also make Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products advance from 'Gaon Se Global', the government said on Monday.

Addressing the “GI & Beyond 2024” summit, Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh emphasised the importance of marketing and “telling the world about the creativity of our artisans for the promotion of GI products and incorporate the GI-tagged products as part of religious and cultural tourism”.

We should focus on marketing of GI-tagged products. States should organise trade festivals exclusively for the promotion and marketing of the GI-tagged products, said the minister, while distributing GI certificates to 10 artisans from various parts of the country.

The event highlighted the exceptional skills of artisans who manufactured India’s Geographical Indication (GI) tagged handloom and handicraft products and their global significance.

The country received its first GI certification in 2004. The minister appealed the states having GI tagged products to collaborate with the textile ministry to organise trade festivals exclusively for the promotion and marketing of the products, in the lines of Kutch festival.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the minister emphasised that “along with Vikas we need our Virasat as well”.

“GI tag represents our heritage and as we heading towards Viksit Bharat, our heritage is our capital,” the minister added.

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles, pointed out that handloom and handicrafts sector are not just industries but are the testament of our country’s diversity, creativity and legacy.

“Each craft and each artisan tell us a story of its people and its traditions.GI is a tool for empowerment and a shield of our heritage and a bridge to the global market,” Margherita noted.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC), saw representation from 13 countries around 20 overseas buyers, 50 exporters and MNCs, 70 GI authorised users and 40 officials from various departments.

