Timely delivery & quality are Sanjeevini Group's hallmark: Chairman Umesh Gowda

New Delhi [India], August 26: Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sanjeevini Group, known for timely delivery of high-quality projects with contemporary aesthetics & functional layouts, has developed over 15 lakh sq. ft. of residential, commercial, and mixed-use space since it began its operations in Bengaluru in 2010.

The company has in its pipeline over 30 lakh sq. ft. of upcoming development, including its foray in Gunjur, Bengaluru's most-sought after micro-market with a luxurious group housing project spanning over 17 lakh sq. ft.

Umesh Gowda H.A, Chairman and Founder, Sanjeevini Group said, "The period between 2018 & 2020 was a breakthrough year for us as we entered the organised real estate development with RERA mandates and guidelines by delivering over 150 units in Sanjeevini Sanctuary and Sanjeevini Vaibhav in Whitefield, a prominent micro market that houses major global and domestic tech companies. Both these projects boast of luxurious amenities in an expansive space, a perfect fit for discerning homebuyers who value and prefer space and privacy as primary aspects while buying a home."

Sanjeevini Group has delivered 10.2 lakh sq. ft. of space since 2018, comprising 938 units of apartments and villa plots across projects like Sanjeevini Vaibhav and Sanjeevini Sanctuary in Whitefield, Sanjeevini Srushti and Sanjeevini Srushti Srigandha in New Whitefield, and Sanjeevini Aarna in Old Madras Road.

These projects offer a blend of modern amenities, including spacious apartments and finely crafted interiors that meet the highest standards of construction. State-of-the-art amenities like a mini theatre, swimming pool, party hall, cricket pitch, library etc., with designer landscaping and sufficiently large open space that allow inhabitants to enjoy the luxuries of life and nature.

"Guided by our core values of quality, innovation, integrity, and sustainability, we are committed to delivering projects that exceed expectations and stand the test of time. Our passion for excellence drives us to continuously evolve, ensuring that every development enhances the way people live, work, and connect," Gowda added.

The company is geared up to launch a luxury group housing project in Gunjur this month, a micro market in the east of Bengaluru, slated to be its biggest, spread across approx. 17 lakh sq. ft. in 8.3 acres.

"We have received the RERA. We are confident that our hallmark of quality and timely delivery that we have exhibited across our past projects, this, too, will find favour with homebuyers who truly relish the finer aspects of good living in Bengaluru's most convenient and accessible location, Gunjur."

According to PropEquity, the average housing prices in Gunjur has risen to Rs 11,850 per square feet in 2024 from Rs 4,800 per sq. ft. in 2020, up 146 per cent or nearly 2.5 times. Twenty two projects were launched between 2020 and 2024, adding 8558 units a sharp increase from 2015-19 when only 13 projects were launched supplying 3421 units. Between 2020-24, 7745 units were absorbed as compared to 3804 units in 2015-19, representing an increase of 103%.

In the last 5 years, 12 projects comprising 3172 units have been delivered.

"The micro-market has seen 29 per cent average annual growth in prices indicating strong demand from investors and homebuyers. The large-scale infrastructure development like 45 Mtr. CDP Road, which connects to the Outer Ring Road and Varthur-Sarjapur/Chennai Highway; and Peripheral Ring Road will be game-changers for real estate in Gunjur," Gowda said.

Homes priced in Rs 1-2 crore category of 3BHK configuration is the major demand driver. The rise in new launches in the past years has further fuelled the demand, he added.

