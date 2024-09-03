Times Applaud Honors Excellence at Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal honour all winners

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The highly anticipated second edition of notable digital portal's Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024 was held at the premium Ginger hotel in Mumbai. The industry's most glittering event concluded on a high note by acknowledging the business professionals who shone the brightest.

The Inspiring Leaders Awards, now in its second year, have become a hallmark of excellence. They evaluate and honour individuals and brands that have showcased exceptional entrepreneurial zeal and outstanding business achievements across the country. Since their inception in 2023, the Times Applaud's Inspiring Leaders Awards have set the gold standard in recognizing brilliance among all.

Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com and India's top Angel Investor, graced the occasion as Chief Guest alongside eminent industry leaders and key official sponsors of the event, Hari Ram Rinwa, MD and CEO of Ayubal Wellness Private Limited, and Raju Garg, Founder and director of Radon India Pvt Ltd. Their support highlighted the importance of fostering entrepreneurial talent in India.

Distinguished sponsors, speakers and top management of Target media & Times Applaud Pvt Ltd, including Founders-Directors Tausif Patel and Sunil Pandey, CEOs Nitin Gohil and Anil Pandey commenced the event with the lighting of the lamp and welcoming the Chief Guest.

During the event, the prominent investor from Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal, also conducted two exclusive interviews with eminent business leaders. Among them were Dr Shashank Dhananjay Rawale, Director of the Dr Shashank Rawale Group, and Gaurav Kumar Kate, the founder of EZO Billing Machine. These conversations provided valuable perspectives on innovation and entrepreneurship, further enriching the event's significance.

More than 70 plus leaders and pioneers in their respective fields received prestigious awards in categories such as Entertainment, healthcare, Social Influencers, Business and finance Excellence, Education, and Social Service, among others.

Inspiring leaders 2024: Full List of Winners

1. Dr Gayatri Narasimhan: Inclusive Education Excellence Award

2. Dr Vijaya Pathak: Vastu Fengshui Expert & Healer

3. Aman Maskeen: Language Innovator of the Year Award

4. Vikas Mehta: Stock Market Expert

5. Sumit Singh Gandhi: Education Excellence

6. Abu Mohd Mustahafiz: Finance Director

7. Dr Krunali Chirag Vaghela: Excellence in Overseas Education

8. Bhavesh Jain: Stainless Steel Utensils

9. Nithesh Narayana Reddy: Sustainable Organic Farming using AI

10. Himanshu Pandey: Advertising Technology

11. Anita More: Jean Claude Olivier Spanish Luxury Salon

12. Sanjeev Batta: Wealth Management

13. Shridhar D Kuknor: Motivational and Inspirational Speaker

14. Chitiz Agarwal: RecruitTech Innovator

15. Prince Gupta & Kamal Tandon: Business Automation Experts

16. Budhil Vyas: Crypto Influencer

17. Akkashh Chauhaan: Renowned Architect and Town Planner

18. Mohan Sheth/Kalpesh Mehta/Bhavesh Bhatt: Biofuel Industry

19. Victor Podder: Excellent Bengali Cuisine Experience

20. Mehul Purohit: Excellence in PR & Branding

21. Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi & Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury: Higher Education

22. Sakshi Chandraakar: Career Branding

23. Aarti Soni & Chetan Soni: Best Brand for the Quality of Medicines

24. Acharya Suunil Uddhav Naik: Best International Astrology

25. Abhishake De Sarkar: Best Process Driven Overseas Education Consultant in India

26. S Srivatsa Chakravarthy: Excellence in Operations

27. Shaikh Jahangir Husein: Industrial Hand Safety

28. Arun Murali: Best Trading Institute in Kerala

29. Amit Prakash: Outstanding Contribution in Supply Chain & Sustainable Packaging

30. Dhiraaj Badkar: Excellence in Aviation and Hospitality Academy

31. Ayushi Sen: Ecommerce

32. Nysa Doshi: Entrepreneur and Youngest Author

33. Anand Pobaru & Deepak Chandani: Excellence in Digital Marketing

34. Bharat Kumar Khandelwal: Entrepreneur Emerging Exporter

35. Dr (Prof.) Pramod Sharma: Education

36. Nitin Sawant: Innovative Education Leader of the Year

37. Avinash Shende & Sachin Pande: Outstanding Achievement in Financial Technology Advancement

38. Prashant Dayaramji Shiyale: Leading Provider in Health Care Technology

39. Saradd Kiyal: Life & Business Coach

40. Dr Jitesh Shetty: Health Care & Wellness

41. Tiger Anas: Excellent Carving Furniture in India

42. Jayanti Gala & Ashwin Gala: Mobile Retail

43. Parul Aghera: Outstanding Contribution as an Astrologer

44. Renny Fernandes: Inspirational Teaching & Learning Award

45. Yogesh Patkar: Dance Choreographer & Trainer

46. Parivesh Shukla & Rakesh Salve: Best Business Coach in India

47. Haris Khan: Proptech- Startup

48. Sachin Rai: Excellence in Social Activist

49. Sunekh Jain and Vihang Gala: Developers

50. Mayuresh Sonawane: Real Estate

51. Uday Rathod, Punit Bhartia, Yogesh Lala: Real Estate

52. Dr Dilip Auti: Business Coaching

53. Rajnish Jha: [Company and Category not provided]

54. Dr Vishal Thakkar: Excellence in Social Activist

55. Parth Patel: The Best Celebrity Numerologist and Life Coach in Gujarat

56. Abdullah Ansari: Excellent in Wedding and Pre-Wedding Photography in India

57. Chitta Ranjan Shastri: Excellence in Astrology

58. Dr Ravi Vairagade: Healthcare

59. Dr Nikhil Tari: Health / Fitness / Wellness / Bodybuilding

60. Dimple Pandhi: Celebrity Designer - Bespoke Nameplates & Brand Signages

61. Dr Rajesh Suresh Lalchandani: Two decades as a Leading Global Trainer in the field of Aesthetic and Anti-aging Medicine

62. Paresh Mehta: Tours and Travel

63. Sachin Gupta: Digital Marketing (SEO Agency)

64. Himanshu Zambre: Online Teaching Excellence

65. Akanksha Juneja: Kundali Bhagya

66. Akash Shah: Investment Advisor

67. Vinay Mishra: Best Cinematographer

68. Chand Seth & Lina Ingle: SOS Nitelife

69. Sunil Pawar: Green Leaf Restaurant

70. Pavan Kumar Bharadwaj Manda: Awarded for Most Promising and Innovative Entrepreneur

71. Manas Kumar Sahoo & Sahid Raza: Best Digital Business Tools Provider in India

72. Suraj Sadabrij Giri: Stock Market Training Institute

73. Deepak Jain: DIY Water Proofing

Anupam Mittal, during his speech, stated, "The future of India lies in the hands of those who dare to innovate and lead with passion." He congratulated all the winners and highlighted the importance of the success of these inspiring leaders and their unyielding commitment to transforming challenges into opportunities. He also applauded the initiative taken up by Times Applaud Pvt Ltd and by Media Partner Times Applaud Trends.

Times Applaud Pvt Ltd never misses an opportunity to exercise positive corporate social responsibility activities. Broadcasting the importance of Press Releases, which is incredibly useful for startups, aiming a pen is mightier than a sword.

The Times Applaud team, along with dedicated employees and volunteers, worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the event's success. Their hard work and dedication were pivotal in making the Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024 an unforgettable celebration of business excellence.

