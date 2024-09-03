Times Applaud Honors Excellence at Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal honour all winners
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The highly anticipated second edition of notable digital portal's Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024 was held at the premium Ginger hotel in Mumbai. The industry's most glittering event concluded on a high note by acknowledging the business professionals who shone the brightest.
The Inspiring Leaders Awards, now in its second year, have become a hallmark of excellence. They evaluate and honour individuals and brands that have showcased exceptional entrepreneurial zeal and outstanding business achievements across the country. Since their inception in 2023, the Times Applaud's Inspiring Leaders Awards have set the gold standard in recognizing brilliance among all.
Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com and India's top Angel Investor, graced the occasion as Chief Guest alongside eminent industry leaders and key official sponsors of the event, Hari Ram Rinwa, MD and CEO of Ayubal Wellness Private Limited, and Raju Garg, Founder and director of Radon India Pvt Ltd. Their support highlighted the importance of fostering entrepreneurial talent in India.
Distinguished sponsors, speakers and top management of Target media & Times Applaud Pvt Ltd, including Founders-Directors Tausif Patel and Sunil Pandey, CEOs Nitin Gohil and Anil Pandey commenced the event with the lighting of the lamp and welcoming the Chief Guest.
During the event, the prominent investor from Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal, also conducted two exclusive interviews with eminent business leaders. Among them were Dr Shashank Dhananjay Rawale, Director of the Dr Shashank Rawale Group, and Gaurav Kumar Kate, the founder of EZO Billing Machine. These conversations provided valuable perspectives on innovation and entrepreneurship, further enriching the event's significance.
More than 70 plus leaders and pioneers in their respective fields received prestigious awards in categories such as Entertainment, healthcare, Social Influencers, Business and finance Excellence, Education, and Social Service, among others.
Inspiring leaders 2024: Full List of Winners
1. Dr Gayatri Narasimhan: Inclusive Education Excellence Award
2. Dr Vijaya Pathak: Vastu Fengshui Expert & Healer
3. Aman Maskeen: Language Innovator of the Year Award
4. Vikas Mehta: Stock Market Expert
5. Sumit Singh Gandhi: Education Excellence
6. Abu Mohd Mustahafiz: Finance Director
7. Dr Krunali Chirag Vaghela: Excellence in Overseas Education
8. Bhavesh Jain: Stainless Steel Utensils
9. Nithesh Narayana Reddy: Sustainable Organic Farming using AI
10. Himanshu Pandey: Advertising Technology
11. Anita More: Jean Claude Olivier Spanish Luxury Salon
12. Sanjeev Batta: Wealth Management
13. Shridhar D Kuknor: Motivational and Inspirational Speaker
14. Chitiz Agarwal: RecruitTech Innovator
15. Prince Gupta & Kamal Tandon: Business Automation Experts
16. Budhil Vyas: Crypto Influencer
17. Akkashh Chauhaan: Renowned Architect and Town Planner
18. Mohan Sheth/Kalpesh Mehta/Bhavesh Bhatt: Biofuel Industry
19. Victor Podder: Excellent Bengali Cuisine Experience
20. Mehul Purohit: Excellence in PR & Branding
21. Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi & Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury: Higher Education
22. Sakshi Chandraakar: Career Branding
23. Aarti Soni & Chetan Soni: Best Brand for the Quality of Medicines
24. Acharya Suunil Uddhav Naik: Best International Astrology
25. Abhishake De Sarkar: Best Process Driven Overseas Education Consultant in India
26. S Srivatsa Chakravarthy: Excellence in Operations
27. Shaikh Jahangir Husein: Industrial Hand Safety
28. Arun Murali: Best Trading Institute in Kerala
29. Amit Prakash: Outstanding Contribution in Supply Chain & Sustainable Packaging
30. Dhiraaj Badkar: Excellence in Aviation and Hospitality Academy
31. Ayushi Sen: Ecommerce
32. Nysa Doshi: Entrepreneur and Youngest Author
33. Anand Pobaru & Deepak Chandani: Excellence in Digital Marketing
34. Bharat Kumar Khandelwal: Entrepreneur Emerging Exporter
35. Dr (Prof.) Pramod Sharma: Education
36. Nitin Sawant: Innovative Education Leader of the Year
37. Avinash Shende & Sachin Pande: Outstanding Achievement in Financial Technology Advancement
38. Prashant Dayaramji Shiyale: Leading Provider in Health Care Technology
39. Saradd Kiyal: Life & Business Coach
40. Dr Jitesh Shetty: Health Care & Wellness
41. Tiger Anas: Excellent Carving Furniture in India
42. Jayanti Gala & Ashwin Gala: Mobile Retail
43. Parul Aghera: Outstanding Contribution as an Astrologer
44. Renny Fernandes: Inspirational Teaching & Learning Award
45. Yogesh Patkar: Dance Choreographer & Trainer
46. Parivesh Shukla & Rakesh Salve: Best Business Coach in India
47. Haris Khan: Proptech- Startup
48. Sachin Rai: Excellence in Social Activist
49. Sunekh Jain and Vihang Gala: Developers
50. Mayuresh Sonawane: Real Estate
51. Uday Rathod, Punit Bhartia, Yogesh Lala: Real Estate
52. Dr Dilip Auti: Business Coaching
53. Rajnish Jha: [Company and Category not provided]
54. Dr Vishal Thakkar: Excellence in Social Activist
55. Parth Patel: The Best Celebrity Numerologist and Life Coach in Gujarat
56. Abdullah Ansari: Excellent in Wedding and Pre-Wedding Photography in India
57. Chitta Ranjan Shastri: Excellence in Astrology
58. Dr Ravi Vairagade: Healthcare
59. Dr Nikhil Tari: Health / Fitness / Wellness / Bodybuilding
60. Dimple Pandhi: Celebrity Designer - Bespoke Nameplates & Brand Signages
61. Dr Rajesh Suresh Lalchandani: Two decades as a Leading Global Trainer in the field of Aesthetic and Anti-aging Medicine
62. Paresh Mehta: Tours and Travel
63. Sachin Gupta: Digital Marketing (SEO Agency)
64. Himanshu Zambre: Online Teaching Excellence
65. Akanksha Juneja: Kundali Bhagya
66. Akash Shah: Investment Advisor
67. Vinay Mishra: Best Cinematographer
68. Chand Seth & Lina Ingle: SOS Nitelife
69. Sunil Pawar: Green Leaf Restaurant
70. Pavan Kumar Bharadwaj Manda: Awarded for Most Promising and Innovative Entrepreneur
71. Manas Kumar Sahoo & Sahid Raza: Best Digital Business Tools Provider in India
72. Suraj Sadabrij Giri: Stock Market Training Institute
73. Deepak Jain: DIY Water Proofing
Anupam Mittal, during his speech, stated, "The future of India lies in the hands of those who dare to innovate and lead with passion." He congratulated all the winners and highlighted the importance of the success of these inspiring leaders and their unyielding commitment to transforming challenges into opportunities. He also applauded the initiative taken up by Times Applaud Pvt Ltd and by Media Partner Times Applaud Trends.
Times Applaud Pvt Ltd never misses an opportunity to exercise positive corporate social responsibility activities. Broadcasting the importance of Press Releases, which is incredibly useful for startups, aiming a pen is mightier than a sword.
The Times Applaud team, along with dedicated employees and volunteers, worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the event's success. Their hard work and dedication were pivotal in making the Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024 an unforgettable celebration of business excellence.
