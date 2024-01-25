Times Applaud Recognises Excellence: Meet The Winners Of Education Merit Awards 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: In a spectacular showcase of academic achievements, the Education Merit Awards 2024 marked an extraordinary milestone in the heart of the financial capital of India. Hosted by Times Applaud, a leading News & Digital and PR firm in India, the grand event unfolded on 20th January, at Hotel Ginger, Mumbai.

The gala event witnessed many dignitaries from numerous fields as main chief guests. The Co-founders of Times Applaud Pvt Ltd, Taushif Patel & Sunil Pandey, Marketing Manager Anil Pandey with his team welcomed Prof. Vasanthi Kadhiravan - Head of Department of Physical Education, University of Mumbai along with Prakash Kumar Manure, State Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Maharashtra & Goa Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mamta Lawrence, Professor Dr Karunashankar Upadhyay, and Spiritual Guide Sylvia Fernandes as Guest of Honour.

The notable personalities awarded the Champions of Learning and their institutions enriching the nation in the direction of education.

The Times Applauds Education Merit Awards turned out to become a prestigious recognition awards program to honour some eminent individuals/ institutions/organisations who have achieved excellence by showcasing extraordinary skills in the education sector, focusing on preschool academic development of childhood learning which will directly be responsible in nation-building in future.

According to the Team Times Applaud, the primary goal for organizing such an event was to identify, recognize and celebrate the top pre-schools and other educational institutions that have contributed to the education sector, especially in the Mumbai region. The team even partnered with a reliable and competent research firm, Avance Insights Pvt Ltd, which focused on essential parameters such as National & International Exposure, Infrastructure, Value for Money, Individual Attention to Students, and overall brand legacy to determine the winners.

Here is the list of awardees who have achieved the extraordinary prestigious education awards for their outstanding contributions in various categories within the education sector.

Renny Fernandes, Principal and Co-Founder of Little Feet Preschool received accolades for her Outstanding Student Engagement Initiative. Followed by her was Saurabh Poddar Founder of Eager Beavers Preschool & Daycare who was acknowledged for his exceptional work in Preschool & Daycare.

Principal of Sanskriti KMV School, Rachna Monga was honoured for her significant contributions to education, and Kshema Mohan (Thakur International School) received recognition for Excellence in Global Citizenship Education. Shashank Goenka, MD of Finland International School was commended for Excellence in Education, whereas founder of Advantage Institute, Anup Prasad was celebrated for his Excellence in Mentorship for Digital Marketing.

Other notable awardees include principal of Little Wings Pre School-Yuhanna Mujahid for Excellence in Holistic Child Development, and principal of Thakur Public School Yogini Suvarna was felicitated for Literacy Advancement and Reading Promotion. The names of Suhani Gupta & Priyanka Sharma of The Nurturing Rootswere announced for their Unique Curriculum with a strong focus on Holistic Development and Key Skills Development.

Again, a highly qualified educator, MD and Centre Head of Little Steps Pre School Janhavi Ranjane won big at the event for exhibiting Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Amita Bagade, Kiddens Preschool and Activity Centre accepted the honours for showcasing Diversity and Inclusion Advancement in Education. Parveen Kaur Chandhok of Kidzeria Preschool for pioneering a preschool for Futuristic Education. Dr Karandeep Singh, Ph.D., Indus Trust, Bangalore, India was honoured for Innovative Excellence in Education aligned with the National Education Policy India 2024. Dr Karandeep Singh was key note speaker.

Grishma Joshi, owner of Little Millennium Pre School earned the Excellence Education Institution Award, Owner of Eurokids Preschool - Ranjnoli, Bhiwandi, Priya Karankal (Patil) was acknowledged for Leadership in Early Childhood Education, and Amy H. Billimoria - CEO,Little Coopers Pre School were recognized for Creative Arts and Expression in Early Childhood Education & Poonam Chaudhry - Sr. Principal, Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School were recognized for Innovative Assessment Practices for Student Growth.

Principal of Sri Adhyayan Preschool, Deepali Girish Chavan received the Creative Curriculum Achievement Award from Spiritual Guide Sylvia Fernandes along with Taushif Patel & Sunil Pandey. The host and chief guest also awarded Principal Anita Sharma of Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Borivali for Innovative Technology Integration for Classroom Enhancement and Ramesh Gulab Tupe, CEO & Principal of S G T International School was celebrated for creating a Creative Place for Creative Learners, and Dy CEO & HOD of Dr Pillai Global Academy, Dr Sharda Sharma was honoured for Global Citizenship Education Excellence.

Trustees of Children Academy, Versova, Ajay Kaul & Prashant Kashid received accolades for Outstanding STEM Education for Preschoolers. From TILAK PUBLIC SCHOOL, it was principal Ruby Verghese who was acknowledged for her Effective Parental Involvement Programme. Additionally, Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi Group Director & Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury of Modern International School, Indore (M.P) were recognized for leading the Fastest Growing CBSE School of Central India, and Urmi Shah was honoured for Giggles Pre School-Day Care Activity Centre as the Preschool grabbed Outstanding Preschool program Achievement Award. The last two awards went first to Marwari Vidyalaya High School for their Outstanding Preschool Program Achievement. And second was for Outstanding Achievements in English Language. It went to EMPOWER ENGLISH ACADEMY PVT. LTD. Founder & CEO; Raju Gautam received the honours from the Chief Guest.

These individuals and organizations have demonstrated excellence and made noteworthy contributions in the field of education.

