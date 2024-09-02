Times Influential Leaders 2024: An Event by Times Applaud Pvt. Ltd. Featuring the Full List of Winners

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: One of the most coveted honours in the media and corporate industry has been handed out in Mumbai this week. The Times Influential Leaders Award 2024, under the umbrella organisation Times of India took place at Ginger Hotel in Mumbai. The event brought together cream of entrepreneurs and business houses from multiple industries who have significantly contributed to society through their prolific work.

The stage was set at Ginger Hotel in Mumbai, as Times influential entrepreneurs, leaders and industry tycoons came together to celebrate success. The high-profile event was graced by renowned Actress Urmila Matondkar as the Chief Guest. Her presence added a touch of glamour to the event.

The event also brought together emminent figures in the media sectors, including Viola D'Costa, Chief Manager at The Times Group, and Sunil Mulki, Deputy General Manager. The board also featured Taushif Patel and Siddhinath Pandey, Partner at Target Media & Directors of Times Applaud., alongside Nitin Gohil, CEO of Times Applaud. Their collective expertise and leadership set the stage for a notable day.

The conclave not only honoured influential leaders across various sectors but also served as a dynamic platform for insightful panel discussions. Esteemed panellists, including Aanchal Jaidharra, Shridhar D Kuknor, Chitiz Agarwal, Vikas Mahesh, Bijoy Idicheriah Thazhethil, and Dr. Jaykrishna D. Pathak, engaged in inspiring conversations that explored emerging economic trends and challenges in upcoming years.

Here is a complete list of those diverse groups of remarkable individuals and organizations who were felicitated for their outstanding contributions across various fields at 'The Times Influential Leaders Award 2024.'

Chandresh Mehta and Vikas Mahesh, Co-Founders of Eassylife, were honoured for their innovative and outstanding contribution to the e-commerce services marketplace with their Services SuperApp. Abu Mohd Mustahafiz, Finance Director at Postquam Spanish Beauty, received recognition for excellence in finance. Dr Jaykrishna D. Pathak, President of The Bombay Yarn Merchants Association & Exchange Ltd, was celebrated for his brilliance in the yarn market and industry.

Aanchal Jaidharra, Director at M/s Reliable Builders, was accepted as a Young Woman Super Achiever in the real estate sector.

Anita More, Promoter & Director at Jean Claude Olivier Spanish Luxury Salon, was credited as a visionary in beauty and wellness. Hari Ram Rinwa, MD/CEO of Ayubal Wellness Private Limited, received accolades for his contributions to Ayurveda and wellness. Nithesh Narayana Reddy, Founder & CEO of Legit Farms, was recognized for his work in sustainable organic farming using AI. Victor Podder, Founder of VVP Business Logistics Pvt Ltd, stood out as an excellent innovator in cargo logistics.

Nikhil Surve and Sameer Sanghavi, Directors at Bhairavsmile Infra Projects, were distinguished for the Best Affordable Luxury Project of the Year in Western Suburbs. Vikas Mehta, Founder of Richbell Trading Academy, was honoured as a stock market expert.

The next line of awards went as B S Shailendra Kumar, Director at Kraft Edupro Solution Private Limited, was honoured for his significant contributions to the education sector, driving innovative solutions in learning. Motasim Nachan,CEO of JEEBR (Juweriyah Networks Pvt Ltd), was accredited in the category of Internet Services Provider.

(Prof. ) Pramod Sharma received recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Education.

Randhir P Mhatre, a veteran real estate developer received the award for being Best in Logistics Park Developers in Maharashtra. Shridhar D. Kuknor was distinguished as a Motivational and Inspirational Speaker. Sanjeev Batta, Director at BKS Wealth Pvt Ltd, was acknowledged for his wealth management acumen, and excelling in financial consulting. Himanshu Pandey, CEO of Segumento, received the Excellence award in Advertising Technology.

Bijoy Idicheriah Thazhethil was celebrated for his excellence in journalism and communications where as Dr. Suryanarayana G., Managing Director at Nag Interiors Pvt. Ltd received the National & Business Excellence Award for Best Turnkey Interior Fitout Company of the Year 2024. Dr. Anish Desai, Founder & CEO of IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions, was honoured for his innovative contributions to healthcare solutions, advancing medical technology and patient care.

P. Muthuraj was acknowledged for his commitment to meticulousness and reliability in the Field Of Renewable Energy Solar & Wind.

Chirag Hasmukh Vaghela has been bestowed the award for Excellence in Global Leadership In Medical Education. Deepak Menda secured the Real Estate Consultant of the Year 2024 award. Dr Sanjeev Kumar received recognition for Creative Excellence in Education. Bhavesh Jain was acknowledged for his manufacturing excellence in Stainless Steel Utensils

Nigam Gupta was honoured in the Healthcare Services category, reflecting his extensive impact on the healthcare sector. Manasa Rangan received recognition for Outstanding Event Management Company in South India, showcasing excellence in creating memorable events.

Jitendra Dhunde was celebrated for his Outstanding Contribution to Financial Education. Akkashh Chauhaan, Founder & CEO of M/s RERA Vision, earned accolades for his expertise as an Outstanding RERA Expert in Maharashtra. Director of The GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, Greater Noida Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, was recognized as the Best B-School for Employability.

Designer Sophiya Khan was acknowledged for her entrepreneurial success in the fashion industry and Dimple Pandhi Founder of Dsignz, received recognition as a Celebrity Designer. On one hand, Chitiz Agarwal of Techila Global Services Ltd was celebrated for his contributions to the Technology and IT sector and on the other Dharmik Thakker, Partner at AlgoMaker, was honoured for his achievements in Algo Trading. Prabhakar Baranwal of Godrej Properties Limited was recognized in the Real Estate category for his impactful contributions. Taushif Patel and Siddhinath Pandey, Directors and Nitin Gohil, CEO at Times Applaud Pvt Ltd, were acknowledged for their significant roles in the media industry.

Taushif Patel quote "It is truly an honor and a privilege to work hard. Through efforts, we not only achieve success but also gain respect and the deep satisfaction of knowing we've given our best. Congratulations to all the winners."

The Times Group platform is renowned for honouring, and recognising some of the top business professionals in IT, Consumer Durable, Health, Retail, FMCG, Education, Real Estate, Fashion, Entertainment, Hospitality, Service, E-Commerce, Influencers, Automobile, Social Activist, Ngo, etc who are contributing in the development of the nation and working to make India more prosperous,

This occasion presented by The Times of India and partnered by Times Applaud Pvt ltd, received huge digital, TV, and print media attention.

