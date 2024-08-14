Times Music Spiritual Unveils Soul-Stirring Devotional Song “Bappa Moraya” for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Times Music Spiritual proudly presents its latest devotional song, “Bappa Moraya”, a beautiful ode to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Composed by the acclaimed Vikram Montrose and music supervised by Meggha Vikaas Bali, this soulful track embodies the spirit of the festivities.

“Bappa Moraya” is brought to life by the mesmerising vocals of Sudhir Yaduvanshi, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The song's vibrant video features the captivating presence of Sanam Johar, adding a visual dimension to this beautiful devotional melody.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7 this year, is a significant festival for most Indians and is celebrated on a grand scale, especially in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, honouring him as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. The installation of Ganesh idols, elaborate decorations, and community gatherings marks the festival. As a cultural mainstay, Ganesh Chaturthi unites families and communities, making “Bappa Moraya” a perfect accompaniment for this joyous occasion.

Listeners can expect a fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds, making “Bappa Moraya” a perfect addition to the festive playlist. The track is now available on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/hTkfj-WUy9k?si=l-KOTvpOuYg72gI5

