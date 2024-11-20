Times Prime Partners with Spotify to Offer Exclusive 4-Month Free Premium Membership for Members

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 20: Times Prime, India's premium lifestyle membership platform, announced an exclusive partnership with Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming service. This collaboration will benefit Times Prime members - with four months of free Spotify Premium membership, completely free.

Spotify Premium allows users to listen to their favourite music in high quality, without any advertisements. They can play songs in any order, discover new music through the Radio feature, dive into their Sound Capsule to see what their listening looks like each month.

"At Times Prime, we're dedicated to curating exceptional experiences for our members, and our collaboration with Spotify Premium perfectly aligns with this vision," said Harshita Singh, Founding Business Head of Times Prime. "With ad-free music and limitless audio entertainment, this partnership adds a dynamic new dimension to our lifestyle offerings."

With Spotify Premium, members can unlock features like offline downloads and high-quality streaming, delivering a truly immersive listening experience. As an all-access pass to premium content, Times Prime continues to provide unmatched value and an enriched lifestyle for its members.

Times Prime is an all-in-one digital lifestyle membership offered by Times Internet. It aims to upgrade members' lifestyles by providing premium experiences and benefits across categories. With an extensive range of benefits on a single platform, from shopping to entertainment and lifestyle, brands like Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, Disney+ Hotstar, Google One, and many more, Times Prime keeps delighting its members. The idea is instead of paying for different subscription services, pay for one and you can access all of these at once. In addition to these comprehensive offerings, Times Prime curates exclusive events and experiences, including movie screenings, live sessions with experts, and dining events.

For more information, visit: www.TimesPrime.com.

