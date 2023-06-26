Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2022-23: Recognizing the Shining Stars in Realty Sector

Mediawire

The sixth edition of the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2022-23, which was held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, on May 31, 2023, provided the perfect platform for every stakeholder in real estate to share insights on ways to gain market traction while ensuring progress for Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and overall Maharashtra.

In his video address, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that real estate is one of the key growth drivers of Maharashtra's economy. He urged developers to come forward and support the government's initiative of 'Housing for All'.

Similarly, Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Marathi Language and Guardian Minister for Mumbai Deepak Vasant Kesarkar asserted that the government of Maharashtra is totally for ease of doing business.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Women and Child Development and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district, stated that the days of increasing the FSI are over now. He said that there was a need to reduce the municipal taxes and premiums in Mumbai.

In a panel discussion titled, 'How the realty sector can make the big leap', the panelists included Khilen Shah, vice-president, Hubtown Ltd, Bhushan Nemlekar, director, Sumit Group, Sanjeev Chandiramani, CEO, Ruparel Realty, Vishal Ratanghayra, founder and CEO, Platinum Corp. and moderated by senior journalist Sanjay Jog.

For the second panel discussion, the topic was 'Bridging the gaps to empower the real estate sector', which was led by Dr. Nayan Shah, past-president CREDAI-MCHI, CEO and MD, Mayfair Housing, Harrish Jain, president, BDA, MD, H Rishabraj Group, Ajay Ashar, vice-president, MITRA, president Elect-CREDAI-MCHI, CMD, Ashar Group, Shrikant Joshi, vice-president, CREDAI-MCHI, MD and CEO, L&T Realty, Dominic Romell, President-CREDAI-MCHI, CMD, Romell Group and moderated by senior journalist Sanjay Jog.

The various award winners of the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2022-23, included:

Research Methodology

For the Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2022-23 nomination process, a rigorous research methodology was undertaken by i3RC Insights Pvt Ltd (i3RC), a specialist research & consultancy firm that carries out the ranking survey which they have now been conducting for over a decade. i3RC is a full member of MRSI and follows the MRSI code of ethics while conducting every research project.

i3RC has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to

assess the nominees for Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards in various categories. The

assessment focuses on:

- General profile and background of the nominees

- The kind of work being done with focus on innovation and unique value propositions

- Contribution to business world/ industry and society at large

In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media

profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.

