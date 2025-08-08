TimesPro Announces Leadership Transition: Anish Srikrishna Passes Baton to Abhishek Arora

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: TimesPro, India's market leader in Higher EdTech and a part of the Times Group, announced a planned leadership transition. Anish Srikrishna, the TimesPro CEO since 2015, will step down after a transformative decade at the helm, having executed an elaborate succession process to ensure business continuity. Abhishek Arora, a dynamic leader with expertise in e-commerce and education, will assume the role of CEO effective 1st August 2025.

Over the past decade, TimesPro achieved market leadership in the H.EdTech space, delivering 70% CAGR growth and sustained profitability. The period established TimesPro as India's most trusted Higher EdTech brand, solving for access and affordability in Higher Education while bridging industry-academia gaps through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Mr. Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group, stated:

"Anish's contribution in building TimesPro from inception to a market leader in H.Ed Tech is appreciable, and I wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Abhishek's blend of commercial acumen and tech-first mindset positions TimesPro for its next and very exciting growth phase. This carefully planned and executed succession plan reflects TimesPro's governance maturity."

Anish Srikrishna remarked:

"Leading TimesPro has been a unique honour. With the business robust, profitable, and future-ready, now is the ideal time to pass the baton. Abhishek is the right leader to harness the emerging opportunities for TimesPro, and I look forward to seeing the company do even better under his able leadership. I thank Mr. Vineet Jain, MD, stakeholders from the Times Group, our valuable partners and our wonderful teams for their unwavering trust in me and in TimesPro."

Abhishek Arora, Incoming CEO, added:

"I am privileged to build on TimesPro's extraordinary legacy. TimesPro will accelerate its mission of democratizing education through technology, while deepening industry alliances and learner impact."

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

