Timex Group India Delivers Strong Q1 Results, Focuses Retail expansion and Brand investment

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 10: Timex Group India Ltd., a part of renowned global watch manufacturer Timex Group based out of Middlebury, Connecticut, has announced its financial performance for Quarter 1 for FY2023-24, showcasing impressive growth of 13% over same quarter last year. The company's commitment to innovation, strengthening brand value, and expanding its retail presence has led to significant growth.

Financial Performance and Channel Growth

Timex India has reported a remarkable surge in revenue, achieving a substantial growth of 13%. Focus on marketing investment in the quarter was high including an association with Gujarat Titans in IPL. Thus, EBIDTA delivery has been lower over last year by 44% owing to aggressive marketing initiatives. E-commerce sales have almost doubled against the same quarter last year, and the luxury segment has also shown significant growth of 86% during the same period. This indicates the broad appeal of Timex products and the company's ability to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are pleased with the encouraging results achieved in this quarter. Timex's growth trajectory showcases our unwavering commitment to delivering quality products. Our investments in brand building, strategic partnerships, and expanding retail presence have been pivotal in our success. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards."

Brand Performance & Strategic Direction

Timex India's overall growth remains robust, even with a substantially large customer base. The core brand Timex has achieved steady growth of 13% in Q1 of current fiscal, while Guess Watches has achieved exceptional growth of over 3X compared to the same quarter previous year. Additionally, Versace, a key brand in the portfolio, has also seen a growth of 84%. Timex India continues its emphasis on strategic retail expansion and brand building. The recent acquisition of Just Watches underscores the commitment to expanding retail presence and reaching a broader audience. The company remains dedicated to aggressive investments in branding and marketing initiatives to solidify its market position.

Product Innovations:

Timex Group India's prowess in establishing international alliances and successful collaborations is exemplified by initiatives like the partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This demonstrates the company's strategic vision and global reach. Moreover, the promise of adding further to the popular watch collections like Q and Marlin has ignited interest among customers in India. These pioneering efforts reflect the company's dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional timepieces.

As Timex Group India solidifies its position as a leading force in the watch industry, the company remains focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth.

About Timex Group India Ltd:

Timex Group is renowned for its creation, manufacturing, and global distribution of innovative timepieces. With headquarters in Middlebury, Connecticut, this privately-owned corporation operates through various divisions and employs over 3,000 individuals globally. Timex Group oversees the production of well-known watch brands including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Philipp Plein, Ted Baker, Missoni, and Furla.

Join Timex on social media: @timex.india

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084306/Timex_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor