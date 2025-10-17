Timex India Beach Fashion Week 2025 Wraps up in Style with Grand Celebration of Fashion, Watches, and the Spirit of Analog Life

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Timex takes the fashion quotient a notch higher with Timex India Beach Fashion Week (TIBFW), an influential showcase dedicated to beach and resort wear, celebrating its landmark 11th edition with unmatched grandeur at the Hilton Goa Resort. Over two days, the event turned into a spectacular celebration of creativity, glamour, and craftsmanship, culminating in a show-stopping Timex Grand Finale by Abhishek Sharma, which truly stole the spotlight.

Conceptualized around the Timex campaign, Analog Life - Make Time Yours, the TIBFW theme "Live Analog Breathe Beach" was a poetic celebration of slowing down in a world driven by speed, embracing slow fashion, intentional design, and the art of being present. It was a tribute to craftsmanship and timeless style, where every piece was more than fashion; it was philosophy.

The weekend reached its pinnacle with Timex X Abhishek Sharma's Analog Life collection presented in full glory. The TIBFW runway became a breathtaking tableau of storytelling for the grand finale, featuring a spectacle of movements as a thousand Timex watches intricately linked together, glowing under warm amber lighting formed a chandelier. This was more than decor; it was a metaphor for life's moments, connected yet unique, reminding the audience that true fashion, like time, is experienced in real moments.

Abhishek Sharma's designs with flowing silhouettes met structured tailoring, delicate embellishments shimmered like the faces of watches, and metallic accents mirrored the subtle sheen of Timex timepieces. Some outfits incorporated actual watches, fused into garments with meticulous craftsmanship, creating wearable art that celebrated the tactile, tangible aspects of design. From airy resort dresses to elegantly sculpted separates, each look spoke of slow fashion, where every stitch, fold, and detail mattered.

The show's crescendo arrived with showstopper Prathamesh Maunglinkar, who embodied the collection's ethos with poise and charisma. The finale perfectly encapsulated the union of fashion, craftsmanship, and the analog spirit, reminding us that in a fast-moving world, fashion is at its most profound when experienced deliberately and intentionally.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, shared, "At Timex, we've always believed that fashion and time are deeply connected as both are powerful forms of self-expression. Partnering with India Beach Fashion Week allowed us to bring this philosophy to life in the most dynamic way possible. The finale was not just a fashion moment but a timeless celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and individuality. It beautifully captured our brand's ethos, blending heritage with modernity to create styles that resonate across generations."

Echoing the sentiment, Pallav Ojha, Founder & CEO of India Beach Fashion Week, added, "Celebrating eleven years of IBFW with Timex as our presenting partner has been incredibly special. Their legacy of precision and style perfectly complemented our vision of showcasing resort fashion that's bold, elegant, and forward-thinking. This year's edition was a true reflection of our decade-long journey, glamorous, dynamic, and deeply rooted in creativity and collaboration."

Neha Asthana, Co-Founder, IBFW, further noted, "This edition represented the evolution of resort fashion in India and having Timex as our partner elevated that narrative. Together, we created a space where design innovation met immersive brand storytelling. From eco-conscious design philosophies to boundary-pushing presentations, IBFW 2025 marked a new era for resort wear, one that celebrates both individuality and timelessness."

With Timex as the presenting partner, the 11th edition of IBFW redefined the intersection of fashion and time, bringing together India's most exciting design talent and industry tastemakers. Designers, including Pria Kataaria Puri, Mia Miguel, Noor Ghar by Reet, Treasures by Tiara, Samiya Khan, REANA, Bhawna Rao, Manaca, Asmita Marwa, and Ashok Maanay, created high-energy, boundary-pushing showcases that highlighted the diversity and evolution of resort fashion in India.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Goa, TIBFW 2025 established itself once again as the ultimate destination where fashion meets lifestyle, bringing global attention to India's growing resort wear industry. With high-energy performances, unique styling showcases, and immersive brand collaborations, the 11th edition of IBFW ensured that it was more than just a fashion event; it was a cultural celebration.

