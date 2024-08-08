Timex Marks a Significant Milestone of 170 Years in Its Legacy of Simply Great Watchmaking

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 8: Timex®, a world leader in the watchmaking industry, celebrates its 170th anniversary, honoring the brand's rich heritage and legacy of crafting durable timepieces that are made to be worn and loved for a lifetime.

Since 1854, Timex has proudly stood out in embodying the spirit of American ingenuity, boldly shaking up a 300-year-old industry to craft quality, accessible timepieces, and carving out their place in time with a legacy of firsts in watchmaking. They challenged the status quo, taking timekeeping off the mantles of the 1% and bringing it to the world with the innovation of brass movements and mass assembly lines. They moved the watch from the pocket to the wrist and created the "watch that made the dollar famous".

Timex made women's timepieces an accessory, not an heirloom and even tested their watches on live television. The brand invented the first smartwatch certified by NASA and shot it into outer space, introduced the first sports watch, and today still crosses nearly every finish line. With INDIGLO®, Timex changed the way the world tells time in the dark.

Timex ventured into the Indian market nearly 35 years ago in 1988 with the launch of its acclaimed watch franchises - Marlin, Waterbury, and Q Timex. Timex India added Fria, a collection created for fashion-conscious modern Indian women perfectly blending classic designs and modern interpretations to the brand's legacy.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex India expressed, "It's an absolute moment of pride for us to be a part of this iconic heritage and celebrate this milestone of 170 years of global excellence. From the launch of Timex's iconic franchise Marlin, the brand has continued to build a legacy through technological innovation and contemporary designs. A Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story. Our 35-year-old journey in India aligns with current fashion trends, solidifying our relevance and deepening our connection with Indian consumers."

Throughout its legacy, Timex has introduced iconic franchises like the Marlin, Waterbury, Q Timex, and Expedition North®, encapsulating its rich heritage.

Marlin - Our Mid-Century Icon

The original Marlin watches first debuted in the 1950s and matured into a centerpiece of Timex's broader collection in the 1960s. Today's Marlin collection draws inspiration from that era, pulling both from Timex archives and 1960s culture more generally. Timeless and sophisticated, this collection draws on the best of the past while continuing to push Timex's legacy of style, disruption, and quality into the future.

Waterbury - Classic Watchmaking, American Sensibility

The Waterbury is the quintessential expression of Timex watchmaking, combining classic timepieces with design sensibility while putting valuea fundamental part of any Timex watchat its heart. This franchise balances Timex's rich past with its pioneering spirit, always respecting what has come before while looking boldly to the future.

Q Timex - Confident, Irreverent and Bold

Bold, irreverent, and confident, the Q Timex watches of today carry some of the stylistic references of the late 1970s and early 1980s and more fully the same ethos that courageously allowed Timex to embrace new technology and create precise, affordable watches with statement-making designs inspired by innovation and change.

Expedition North - Watches that Keep Up with Your Adventures

The Expedition North® collection offers enthusiasts watches that meet their love of exploration and the outdoors. Combining a casual outdoor/military aesthetic that fits a rugged lifestyle, high-quality components that are good for the environment, and performance features that are built for the long haul, this collection can withstand the elements of adventure after adventure.

Fria

Designed for the Indian target audience, this collection embodies versatility with vibrant colours, playful patterns, and geometric shapes. Each piece tells a unique story, elevating every occasion and adding finesse to any outfit, be it casual or elegant. What truly defines Timex extends far beyond their heritage - it's the way their watches have gone from being simple tools to cherished companions.

Maybe your Timex was a gift, or perhaps it was passed down to you. Regardless of how you came to know and love it, your Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story and reminds you to make time yours. For more information visit shop.timexindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor