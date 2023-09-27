Timezone Honoured with the 'Most Admired Emerging Retail Brand of the year - 2023'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Family Entertainment Destination Timezone was awarded the “Most Admired Emerging Retailer of the Year” at MAPIC India Retail Awards 2023 & Retail Tech Awards 2023 on 14th September 2023 at Jio World Convention, Mumbai. MAPIC India formerly India Retail Forum (IRF), is India's premier annual event where global speakers and retailers network, connect, and learn about the Future of Retail. The awards recognise and honour outstanding achievements and excellence in every category of modern retail in India. This esteemed accolade, reinforces Timezone’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication. Timezone’s exceptional operational efficiency, guest services, world-class games, premium merchandise, and modern fit outs have solidified its position as a leader in the FEC industry in the country today.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition as the ‘Most Admired Emerging Retail Brand’ award, and it is the result of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team” said CEO Abbas Jabalpurwala. "At Timezone, we are committed to delivering fun, happiness, and guest experience, making Timezone the most preferred family entertainment destination. This award validates our mission and motivates us to raise the bar in the industry.”

With a wide range of attractions, arcade games, state-of-the-art bowling, and more, Timezone has set itself apart as a market leader.

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 300 locations across 7 countries, with 65+ venues in (India). Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more.

