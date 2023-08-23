Tinge, A Bangalore-based Cosmetics Brand, Allows Customers to Personalize Lipsticks, Foundations, And Concealers as per Their Preferences

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: Over time, makeup has become subtler and more nuanced. Instead of giving a completely new look to themselves, millennial and Gen-Z customers choose cosmetic products that delicately enhance their looks without getting too loud. Moreover, living in the age of information has made people increasingly particular about the colors and textures customers seek in cosmetic products.

Considering the need to democratize modern fashion trends and cater to the ongoing minimalist approach in the industry, Tinge, a cosmetics brand based out of Bangalore, allows users to customize the products they purchased. Named “Tinge” owing to the subtle tones in all its products, the brand provides its customers with a range of cosmetic products that are 100% natural, cruelty-free, and vegan. It allows the public to tailor the products they purchase according to their tastes and preferences, either from the brand’s official website or by visiting the store located in Bangalore.

Founded by Sabrina Suhail, Tinge helps its customers pick the color, tone, and texture of the products which are handcrafted according to individual requirements. Bringing years of industry experience into her venture, Sabrina gives a personal touch to every product prepared for her customers. While the customization of products is limited to lipsticks, foundations, and concealers as of now, the Tinge team plans to include more products in the initiative soon.

Tinge also provides a wide range of readymade cosmetic products for customers finding it difficult to make personalized choices, including foundations, concealers, lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, makeup removers, multi-use sticks, kajals in different colors, and skincare products. The brand has also developed signature in-house colors, each of which has its own secret origin story.

While working as a professional makeup artist for nearly two decades, Sabrina realized that her clients were becoming increasingly conscious about the nature of the cosmetic products used on them. The steadily increasing relevance and awareness of natural, cruelty-free, and skin-friendly products led to the establishment of Tinge in 2018.

India’s Beauty and Personal Care industry reached the size of US$ 26.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to continue growing in the years to come, thanks to the country’s obsession with aesthetics. From looking like a million bucks during the big fat Indian weddings to dressing up traditionally during several festivals throughout the year, Indians have kept the corporate demand for cosmetics high for several years.

Keeping this in mind, Tinge intends to expand its corporate footprint by establishing robust B2B relationships. The brand intends to partner with businesses willing to make their customers look impeccable with 100% natural and vegan cosmetic products without compromising quality. Tinge products are already available on all major online platforms, including Amazon, Vanity Wagon, Nykaa, and more. The brand will also feature in Shoppers Stop and other popular stores across the country soon.

Catering to a customer base that is dominated by women, Sabrina believes that makeup is much more than a mere beautification tool for them. She says, “Especially for women across the world, makeup is nothing short of an extension of their personalities. Instead of being motivated by the need to impress, they wear makeup to boost their confidence, enhance their smiles, and adore themselves. With Tinge, we help these women become the best versions of themselves without going overboard!”

To learn more about Tinge and purchase its customized products online, visit the brand’s official website here: https://tingestore.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor