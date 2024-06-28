Tinte Foundation Animal Care Centre inaugurated at Madh Island, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Tinte Foundation has been working for a long time for the safety and care of community cats & dogs. Now, the founder Aashish Rego along with transformational coach Prachi Mayekar, restauranteur Aziz Pirani & entrepreneur Namrata Thakkar have started “Tinte Foundation Animal Care Center” at Madh Island, Malad, Mumbai near the Kalimata temple. The other board members are Author Cherag Shah & Artist Kanchan Todi.



Aashish Rego, who has given music for many TV serials, is an ardent animal lover. He said that at Tinte Foundation, we are committed to providing a safe and loving environment for every animal in need. Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and find them forever homes.



Animal Activists Shreya Prabhu & Sonali Padwal are part of the dedicated core team of caregivers working tirelessly to provide medical care, a comfortable and safe haven for animals in need, and are the ultimate shelter for those who are lost, sick, injured, or abused.

Animal Philanthrophist Pareshbhai Shah said that it is our Dharma to protect all animals. He praised the initiative and pledged an ambulance of Samast Mahajan to be available at all times for this shelter in addition to the valuable support by veteran surgeon Dr. Kamlakar Chaudhary (Versatile Vets).

Renowned music composer Pt. Somesh Mathur speaking on the occasion appreciated the simple process for adopting animals.

Tinte Foundation & Samast Mahajan jointly presented Certificates of recognition to Animal Activists for their selfless and tireless efforts in this noble initiative.

From Left to right Pareshbhai Shah, Somesh Mathur, Hussein Sayyed, Shreya Prabhu, Sonali Padwal, Cherag Shah, Kanchan Todi, Aashish Rego

