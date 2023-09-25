Tips Films Ventures into Marathi Cinema with Sridevi Prasanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Tips Films Ltd. is all set to foray into the Marathi film industry with their upcoming release ‘Sridevi Prasanna’. The film features a dynamic duo in Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar, promising a delightful on-screen chemistry that audiences have eagerly anticipated. Directed by the talented Vishal Modhave, “Sridevi Prasanna” showcases his debut in the director’s chair.

The narrative of “Sridevi Prasanna” is penned by the talented Aditi Moghe, who has masterfully crafted a story that promises to touch the hearts of viewers. Adding to the film’s creative excellence are the accomplished Creative Producers – Neha Shinde and Avinash Chate.

Sridevi Prasanna is set to release on 5th January 2024 in the cinemas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor