Tips for Lowering Car Insurance Price

New Delhi [India], March 28: Cars in today's time offer the utmost convenience in travelling from one place to another. To ensure protection for your car against unforeseen circumstances, having at least a third-party car insurance is mandatory in India. However, sometimes, buying car insurance can burn your savings. Now, what should you do? Don't worry as there are a few ways in which you can lower car insurance price. Read on to learn more.

Best Ways to Reduce Car Insurance Price

Whether you are buying car or bike insurance online, you need to know tips to help you reduce premiums. Some of these tips are listed below:

1) Compare Car Insurance Premium Rates: Owing to the importance of car insurance policies, many insurance companies now offer these plans. However, not all of these plans provide the right coverage needed for your car, which is why it is important to compare the policies before buying one. Doing so will help you compare the premium rates and pick a policy that best suits your budget and needs.

2) Include NCB: NCB or No Claim Bonus in car insurance refers to the bonus given to policyholders if they don't raise a claim in a given year. So, if you are buying a new car insurance policy, ensure you get the earned NCB transferred to your new policy. This way you will be eligible to get discounts on car insurance prices.

3) Deductibles: Another way you can reduce the price of car insurance is by opting for higher deductibles. Deductible refers to the amount that the policyholder volunteers to pay for compensating against any damage to the car. So, when a policyholder chooses a deductible, the insurance company will charge a lesser car insurance premium. Opting for voluntary deductibles can sometimes also facilitate a quicker claim settlement.

4) Avoid Additional Modifications: Many car owners go for additional modifications to their cars to increase their aesthetic appeal. Little do they know that doing so might make their car look appealing, but it at the same time affects the car insurance premium. The premium generally increases with these modifications thus it is better to avoid unnecessary modifications.

5) Keep a Good Driving Record: It is essential to keep a clean driving record if you want to pay lower car insurance premiums. Insurance companies charge a higher premium if the policyholder is found to be involved in road accidents, breaking traffic signals, driving under the influence of alcohol, etc. To avoid paying increased premiums, you should maintain a good driving record and pay affordable car insurance premiums.

6) Install Security Device: The installation of security devices like anti-theft alarms, steering locks, brake locks, etc may protect your car from being stolen. The reduced chances of cars getting stolen also decreases the chances of raising car insurance claims. Thus, when the chances of claims are less, then the policyholder will be liable to pay lower premiums towards their plan.

7) Renew Your Policy on Time: All car insurance policies come with an expiry date. Renewing the policy on time might help you save on premium as there are many insurance companies that offer renewal discounts. On the other hand, insurance companies charge a higher premium for a lapsed policy. So, it is better to renew your policy before it expires.

8) Opt for Multi-year Policy: A multi-year policy refers to one which comes with a longer policy term. For such policies, you need to pay the entire premium at one go. Most of the insurance companies charge a lower premium for multi-year car insurance policies.

Take Away

So, now that you know about the best ways to reduce car insurance premiums, make sure to adhere to these tips. Do not add unnecessary add-ons, or modifications, as it may increase the car insurance premium rates.

