Tips Music unveils the devotional masterpiece “Pawan Bhakti De De Ram,” sung by the legendary Sonu Nigam and graced by Actress Anjali Sharma

New Delhi (India), November 6: Presented by Tips Music, the latest devotional masterpiece, “Pawan Bhakti De De Ram,” harmonizes flawlessly with the divine vocals of Sonu Nigam. This soul-stirring composition is released with the noble purpose of infusing every heart with positivity on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, allowing the divine melody to reverberate within.

Notably, this marks a significant milestone in Actress Anjali Sharma’s career, as she collaborates for the first time with both Tips Music and the revered Sonu Nigam. This spiritually enriching bhajan, released on Dussehra, has been received with immense enthusiasm. The song, thoughtfully crafted by Harshit Saxena and lyrically woven by Sameer Anjaan, has been masterfully directed by Chandan Sabarwal.

The song’s reception has been resoundingly positive, with both Actress Anjali Sharma and Actor Abhinandan Singh delivering stellar performances. It is beautifully interwoven into a captivating storyline that keeps the audience engaged until the very end. Once again, Sonu Nigam’s melodious voice resonates with millions of hearts, crafting an unforgettable experience.

Anjali took her Instagram to post the music album.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyw2RiiIwL9/?hl=en

The music video is also available on YouTube. https://youtu.be/KLjoE4dbEIA?si=-x_q1w1m-KLBlLTk

In this captivating dramatic album, Actress Anjali Sharma shines brightly, infusing the hearts of the audience with a profound sense of warmth and emotion, making it an unforgettable musical journey.

