Tirumazhisai: A Hotspot for Businesses and Residences

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28: To ease the congestion of Chennai, the Government of Tamil Nadu, according to a report, has decided to develop five satellite towns in the suburbs of the capital - Tirumazhisai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Minjur.

Located in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, Thirumazhisai is a hub for various companies and communities due to the close proximity to important areas such as the Chennai Outer Ring Road, Chennai-Bangalore Highway, Kuthambakkam Bus Terminus, and Pattabiram New Tidel Park -3 to name a few.

Tirumazhisai is popularly known as the gateway to Southern Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It is also a place that is easily accessible from any part of Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board has commenced work on the acquired land of around 311 acres bordering the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Rs. 245 crore worth of work has been completed. This satellite town is trying to receive Rs. 1,000 crore in funding from the Union Government's 15th Finance Commission which is planning to allocate funds to build new cities and renovate old ones.

To facilitate comfortable living, the town is to be furnished with state-of-the-art infrastructure such as storm water drains, solar-powered street lamps, sustainable energy solutions, road markers, earthquake-proof concrete roads, and more.

The town's important features are hospitals, office spaces, schools, malls, entertainment facilities, parks, pavements, gymnasiums, public restrooms, a fire station, ambulance services, and a secure security system complete with CCTVs.

In addition, there is a proposal for the Metro Rail to be extended to Tirumazhisai and a Kuthambakkam Bus Terminus to soon open for services by August 2023. This provides an efficient transport system for the residents of Tirumazhisai.

A "15-minute city"

In December 2022, it was noted that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had plans of developing a "15-minute city" at Tirumazhisai around the Kuthambakkam Bus Terminus. The "15-minute city" concept is where residents of that city can get to shops, their workplaces, and other convenient places, within 15 minutes by car, public transport, or on foot.

Proximity to exceptional facilities and major developments

Tirumazhisai: A Flourishing Hub Amidst Rapid Development

1. Nature's Haven: Tirumazhisai's green surroundings, is complete with a serene lake that hosts migratory birds, and caters to people of all ages.

2. Strategic Connectivity: Located near India's first greenfield expressway, the Chennai-Bangalore Highway, Tirumazhisai facilitates convenient travel across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

3. Key Transportation Links: Close proximity to Chennai Outer Ring Road and upcoming Kuthambakkam bus terminus ensures seamless commuting facilities and future metro accessibility.

4. Future Prospects: Anticipated developments including the proposed Parandur Airport and metro extension to Parandur Airport via Tirumazhisai promise enhanced connectivity and convenience.

5. Business Expansion: Pattabiram's upcoming Tidel Park, expected to employ over 5000 people upon completion in 2023, will significantly impact Tirumazhisai's landscape, located just 13 km away.

With such amenities being planned to grace the areas in and around the town of Thirumazhisai, it sure is on the path to becoming a prosperous city sometime in the future.

