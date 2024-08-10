Titan Unveils its Latest Campaign - Find Your Joy

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10: Titan, India's leading watchmaker, announces the launch of Find Your Joy. This vibrant, new campaign straddles the world of fashion and self-expression, celebrating 'You' in style. In a world where the quest to conform to trends overshadows the spirit of once own personality, the campaign focuses on helping you Discover Your Style, uncovering a Titan Watch that perfectly complements who you and Finding Joy in the essence of your personality.

This season's Find Your Joy campaign covers a spectrum of four in-vogue fashion themes, each representing a distinct style that resonates with diverse facets of personal expression and lifestyle. The Sporty aesthetic to cater to an active lifestyle with a penchant for adventure and spontaneity. Minimalism appeals to those who find beauty in simplicity, revel in the idea of 'less is more'. Bold for those who thrive in making a statement infusing standout pieces into their aesthetic. Quiet Luxury for those who appreciate understated sophistication and quality over an overt display of opulence. The campaign also highlights a line of couple watches designed to help you and your partner find joy together in a shared expression of style and elegance. Each watch within these themes features a variety of shapes, materials, and colors, reflective of its unique character and the finest of Titan's design innovation.

"Find Your Joy is a celebration of self," says Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head at Titan Watches. "It's about finding the watch that resonates with your spirit, a reflection of your passions and a testament to your journey. In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the chase for the latest trends, but true joy lies in discovering your style and what makes you, 'You'. A Titan watch becomes an extension of this journey, a way to express your story on your wrist."

The campaign features captivating visuals, each exemplifying a distinct style. From the joy of flexing your wrist on the tennis court to exhibiting true luxury as time well spent in doing the things you love, the visuals seamlessly transcend the campaigns themes, shining a spotlight on the watch as a personification of individual style, a constant reminder of what truly resonates with YOU.

The Find Your Joy campaign comprises of over 21 watches across 5 collections with the range starting at INR 9495/-

To Discover Your Style and Find Your Joy, please visit titan.co.in or check out your nearest Titan store.

Titan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited) is a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987, under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewelry and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN and 2019 in sarees with Taneira. Today, Titan Company Limited, India's leading manufacturer / sellers in watches, jewelry and eyewear, is credited with changing the face of all these industries. The Company recorded a revenue of INR 21,052 Crore for the year ended 31st March 2020.

