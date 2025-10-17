TK Sajeev Kumar Re-elected to Global SND Board

TK Sajeev Kumar, Editorial Director of NewspaperDesign.org and a senior member of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Society for News Design (SND) — the world’s leading institution promoting excellence in visual journalism. He will serve a two-year term. Sajeev was first elected to the board in 2024 and continues to be the only Asian member on the panel.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in the United States, SND promotes excellence and innovation in visual journalism worldwide. With over three decades of experience in the print media industry, Sajeev brings a wealth of expertise to the board. Through NewspaperDesign.org, he continues to champion global conversations on visual storytelling and editorial innovation.