TMKOC inspired Hungry Goli, an adventure-packed game launched by Neela Mediatech

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Neela Mediatech, the digital arm of Neela Film Productions, has officially launched Hungry Goli, an exciting mobile game inspired by the beloved world of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Following the success of previous titles like Run Jetha Run and Bhide Scooter Race, Hungry Goli expands the TMKOC universe, offering fans an engaging and immersive experience.

Hungry Goli takes players on an adventure through maze-like level where they must collect burgers and coins while avoiding Jethalal, Bhide, and Komal, who are trying to stop Goli from eating the burgers. The game features original dialogues from these iconic characters, enhancing the immersive audio experience and adding an extra layer of fun for players. Designed with simple yet addictive swipe-based controls, the game appeals to both casual gamers and dedicated fans of the show. Power-ups and a global leaderboard further add to the excitement, encouraging competition among players worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Asit Kumarr Modi, the founder of Neela Mediatech stated, "Since the inception of Neela Mediatech, our mission has been to craft engaging and immersive gaming experiences that resonate with our audience, including both show fans and gamers alike, the launch of Hungry Goli is a natural part of this vision. Players can step into Goli's shoes to collect burgers while navigating fast-paced, maze-like levels and avoiding capture by other characters, experiencing an adrenaline rush with every gameplay session. What makes Hungry Goli truly fun is the integration of original dialogues from the beloved characters, which enhances the gameplay experience and adds a layer of nostalgia for players."

Hungry Goli promises a rich, immersive experience as players guide Goli through hidden passages and challenges. The game's power-ups offer strategic advantages, adding a competitive edge to the gameplay. By incorporating familiar characters and humor from the TMKOC world, Neela Mediatech aims to balance nostalgia with fresh, engaging content.

Neela Mediatech is leveraging its expertise in free-to-play games to engage a broad audience, building on its previous successes. The company focuses on key metrics such as Daily Active Users (DAU), Monthly Active Users (MAU), and retention rates to ensure engaging and sustainable gaming experiences. Hungry Goli is designed with these benchmarks in mind, aiming to attract both new players and loyal fans of the TMKOC universe.

The game is available now on Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.NeelaGames.HungryGoli) and will soon be available on the iOS App Store.

Neela Mediatech is led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi. Under his leadership, Neela Film Productions ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation. Asit Kumarr Modi is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah remains the crown jewel of Neela Film Productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Mr. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

