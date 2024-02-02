TN budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented on Feb 19

Chennai, Feb 2 The budget session of the Tamil Nadu assembly will commence from February 12 with the customary address of Tamil Nadu Governor while the budget will be presented on February 19.

The budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu on February 19.

The government is expected to highlight the launch of welfare measures including a Rs 1,000 monthly scheme for women heads of families under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme.

The government will also highlight the eight day trip undertaken by Chief Minister Stalin to Spain scouting investments for the state.

This will be the third address of the Governor R.N. Ravi in the assembly. It may be noted that the Governor had walked out of the house during the last year’s budget session following differences with the Chief Minister.

The tension between the Chief Minister and the Governor continues to simmer as they differ on several issues.

During the Ayodhya temple Pran Prathistha ceremony the Governor had called for special pujas in temples of Tamil Nadu which was strongly opposed by the Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Reghupathy, which eroded the relationship between the government and Governor further.

