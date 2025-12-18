TN govt to roll out 10 lakh laptops and tablets for college students

Chennai, Dec 18 The Tamil Nadu government’s ambitious plan to distribute laptops and tablets to college students is set to take shape early next year, with the first batch of devices expected to be handed over by February 2026.

The announcement, made during the 2025-26 state budget, marks the revival of a long-delayed scheme that once benefited school students across the state.

The earlier laptop initiative, launched under the previous AIADMK regime, had provided government school students with free laptops. However, the scheme was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately discontinued.

When the DMK returned to power in 2021, expectations grew that the programme would be revived, and indications of a renewed focus emerged when the government announced plans to extend benefits to college students.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu formalised this policy during his budget speech, confirming that two million college students will receive devices over the next two years.

“In the first phase, laptops or tablets will be provided to 20 lakh college students based on their preference,” he said.

To kick-start the process, the state has already procured 10 lakh laptops from major manufacturers—including HP, Dell, and Acer—and distribution arrangements are underway.

The devices have been configured to suit the academic and technical requirements of college students, featuring high-speed processors, long-lasting batteries, and artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities.

After the Christmas and New Year holidays, college students returning to campuses will begin receiving the devices. The government plans to complete distribution to the first 10 lakh beneficiaries by February.

The announcement has sparked a political back-and-forth. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of leveraging the scheme for electoral gains.

“We distributed laptops to school students during our tenure. Now, they are giving devices to older students purely to target 10 lakh votes,” he alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin dismissed the accusation, calling it an attempt to derail a welfare-oriented policy.

“The Opposition does not have the broad-mindedness to welcome a programme for college students. Instead, they are trying to sabotage it,” he said.

In a notable highlight, the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) has partnered with US-based company Perplexity AI to offer its Perplexity Pro platform free of cost for six months to beneficiaries.

Officials say this collaboration aims to enhance digital learning, research skills, and AI literacy among students.

With procurement completed and distribution scheduled, the government maintains that its renewed digital initiative will bridge technology gaps and enhance higher education outcomes in the state.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor