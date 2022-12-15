TN Minister R. Sakkarapani and his team to plant 6 lakh trees to set elite World Records

Tamil Nadu's Food and Civil Supplies Minister R.Sakkarapani and his team have set out to create a new Elite World Records by planting 6 Lakh trees in just 4 hours, in a bid to honour a pledge and mission "Green Tamil Nadu" Initiated by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Objective of this Mission is to increase its forest to 33 per cent cover from the present 23 per cent before 2030 to combat climate change. About 16,000 volunteers are going to be involved in this huge plantation campaign on December 23, 2022, in which saplings will be planted at Idayakottai Village of Oddanchatram Constituency in Dindigul District. Dindigul District Administration, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, and Ever Green City Club have extended their supporting hands and cooperation by joining hands for this initiative under the leadership of the TN Minister.

According to TN Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, R.Sakkarapani, with a sincere commitment to protect mother nature and to create a friendly green environment, we have proposed to plant 6lakhs trees in 4 hours. The aim behind the initiative was to fulfil the mission and vision of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K.Stalin in ensuring "Green-TamilNadu". To grab the public attention in ensuring a green revolution, we decided on this mission as a world record project for the title "Most Trees Planted by a Team in 4 Hours (Single Location)" which will be accredited by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records. Our motto is not only to create a world record, but our mission is also to create awareness of the importance of trees and their uses for mankind. We have proposed to plant 6 lakhs trees in 4 hours covering 52 hectares. To protect the trees which are to be planted, we have already established 2 wells, 2 farm ponds, and 6 bore wells. Trenches are created throughout the surface to harvest rainwater, and we have also erected proper irrigation infrastructure at every nook and corner of the location. I am sure that this location will be a treasure to the general public and soon it would become an iconic tourist spot of the state, he proudly added.

Dr SatyaSree Gupta, Adjudicator-Elite World Records pointed out, "I urge every one of you to be a part of Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Mother Nature is on whom our survival is completely dependent. This a Noble Initiative by the TN Food Minister for motivating his factions and with the collective support of the public for planting as many as 6 lakhs trees in 4 hours, which is going to be a historical project resulting in a green revolution. I am sure his efforts will be successful, she further appreciated.

Dr A.K.SenthilKkumar, Ambassador-Asian Records Academy, said Since its launch, "Green-Tamil Nadu" an Initiative by the CM of Tamil Nadu, it has roped in politicians, celebrities, environmentalists, NGOs, general public alike from across the state and has worked relentlessly towards planting saplings, adopting and conserving forests, natural resources, encouraging organic farming, for our next generations. One such iconic initiative by TN-Minister for planting 6lakhs trees in 4 hours at a single location with all infrastructure is remarkable and this project will set a benchmark and motivate others to take up the initiative, he further added.

P. Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager-India Records Academy detailed, Restoring landscapes brings prosperity, security, and opportunity, Forest landscape restoration is not just an environmental strategy; it's an economic and social development strategy as well. This massive tree plantation project initiated under the leadership of TN Minister R.Sakkarrapani will be a trendsetter globally. I wish the entire team the very best, he further stated.

L. RajKrishna, Senior Records Manager-Tamilan Book of Records stated, an adjudicating team of 14 members from different agencies inspected the location and physically counted the trees on December 14, 2022, which were kept ready for plantation. We were able to count as many as 6.36 lakhs saplings. The quality of the saplings, the soil test report, and all other infrastructures were verified by the team and found in order. I am sure that this project is meticulously planned with all global standards, he further added.

Prabu (DFO), Dr Umesh (TNAU), Bharathi (JC), Ashokan (DSP), Kannan (organizer), and local body leaders were present at the gathering. This Visionary Project executed under the leadership of the TN Minister will be an everlasting asset to the district and the people of the constituency will be widely benefited from this treasure.

