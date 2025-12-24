TN sanctions Rs 289.63 crore relief for crop losses caused by unseasonal rains

Chennai, Dec 24 The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 289.63 crore as compensation to farmers whose crops were severely damaged by the northeast monsoon during November and December 2024 and by unseasonal rainfall in January 2025.

The relief package, approved on the directions of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, aims to provide immediate support to farmers affected across several districts of the State.

According to an official press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, extensive rainfall during the said period caused widespread damage to agricultural and horticultural crops cultivated over 5.66 lakh acres.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, joint surveys were conducted by the Revenue and Agriculture departments in the affected districts.

The surveys confirmed crop damage exceeding 33 per cent, making the farmers eligible for compensation under disaster relief norms.

Based on detailed assessments and proposals submitted by district collectors, the government estimated that 4.90 lakh acres of crops and 76,132 acres of horticultural crops were damaged, bringing the total affected area to 5.66 lakh acres.

Taking these findings into account, the State government approved compensation from the State Disaster Response Fund for 3.60 lakh farmers.

Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 254.38 crore has been allocated to 2.80 lakh agricultural farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall.

In addition, Rs 35.25 crore has been earmarked for 80,383 horticultural farmers whose crops were damaged during the same period.

The government said the relief amount would be credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism to ensure transparency and timely disbursal.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M. R. K. Paneerselvam said the State government was committed to standing by farmers during times of distress and ensuring that compensation reaches beneficiaries without delay.

He added that the government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, has been taking prompt action to mitigate the impact of erratic weather patterns and safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.

