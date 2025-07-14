TNM Forum’s Travel Synergy Concludes On A High Note, Strengthening Industry Collaboration In Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14:TNM Global Forum's flagship Travel Synergy Roadshow concluded successfully in Kolkata, reaffirming its position as one of India's most dynamic platforms for fostering meaningful interaction and collaboration within the travel and hospitality sector.

Hosted at the prestigious Hotel Hindusthan International (HHI), the event brought together an impressive cross-section of the industry, including travel agents, hoteliers, tour operators, destination specialists, corporate travel planners, representatives from educational institutions, wedding tourism professionals, and film tourism promoters.

Adding an international dimension to the gathering was the gracious presence of diplomats from Japan, the Philippines, Bhutan, and Nepal, alongside special Guests of Honour representing various travel associations and tourism boards. Their participation underscored TNM Forum's commitment to facilitating global partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The day commenced with a traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony, symbolising new beginnings and collective progress. Distinguished guests who have contributed significantly to empowering the travel community were felicitated for their continued support and leadership.

The exhibitor showcase was a highlight, featuring a rich array of offerings—from unique destinations and boutique accommodations to curated travel experiences—sparking in-depth conversations and promising collaborations. The exhibitor line-up included notable names likeLark Holidays (Thailand), Radha Krishna Holidays (Nepal), Esna Holidays (Sri Lanka), Island Life (Maldives), Riya Travel World, Maa Jagdamba Tour & Travels (Rajasthan), Spiceland Holidays (Kerala), Travel Shravel Tour & Travels (Jammu), Apple Tour and Travels (Kashmir), Sheldon Group of Hotels (West Bengal), Srinithi Travels (Andaman), Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR, Siliguri), Clara Tours, Pioneer Adventure Tours (Meghalaya), Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, among many others.

An interactive presentation session offered exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their destinations and services in greater depth, enabling industry peers to gain valuable insights and identify avenues for collaboration. The dedicated Meet & Greet and networking sessions further strengthened connections among stakeholders, paving the way for new partnerships across travel, film tourism, and destination weddings.

The occasion also marked TNM Forum's anniversary with a symbolic Cake Cutting Ceremony, celebrating its continued growth and impact. Supported by media partners Business Economics and Netpal Travel, the event received extensive media coverage, amplifying its visibility and reach within the industry.

Expressing her gratitude, TNM Forum Founder Susmita Ghosh remarked, “Travel Synergy is more than an event, it is a platform for progressive minds to share ideas, build trust, and grow together. The success of this edition belongs to every participant who trusted this vision and contributed to its realisation. Be a part of TNM Global Forum by Netpal Solutions — together, we move forward.”

The remarkable success of Travel Synergy in Kolkata sets a strong precedent for TNM Forum's forthcoming roadshows and initiatives in India and beyond. As it continues to expand its chapters globally, TNM Forum remains committed to strengthening ties between destinations, industry leaders, and local communities, creating a robust and resilient travel ecosystem for the future.

For more information and upcoming events, visit:

tnmforum.netpalsolutions.com | www.netpalsolutions.com

Contact: Susmita Ghosh +91 70440 77233

