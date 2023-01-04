"To Bring About Financial Equality, We Need Equity" - Ferns N Petals Co-Founder Meeta Gutgutia on her new endeavour Women Listed

Start-up Women Listed was launched earlier this year with a mission to promote and organise women-led businesses, and enabling them to flourish and achieve greater heights. Today, the ecosystem is a thriving community where thousands of women are learning, networking, marketing themselves and growing. This is the third entrepreneurial venture of Meeta Gutgutia, who has built companies such as Ferns N Petals that has emerged as the biggest gifting company in India., and Sipping Thoughts, a thought engaging and provking platform for women. Now, with Women Listed Meeta aims to empower women, who wish to become entrepreneurs, and enable their journey through marketing and skilling support.

Talking about the idea behind Women Listed, Meeta says, "To bring about financial equality, we need equity. Women Listed is trying to bridge that gap. We are committed to impacting the lives of 5 million women by 2025. Women Listed has been designed for women, who are looking out for directions and guidance in building their careers or finding new opportunities. Women Listed is for all women who want to find an avenue to gain professional and financial independence."

In the last few years, one has witnessed a large number of women raising their hand at setting up a business and becoming very successful in their endeavours. While one is seeing a positive change, one can't ignore the fact that several women, despite having an entrepreneurial mind and the willingness to work hard, are not getting the kind of support every individual needs when they take their first steps as an entrepreneur. This is where a platform like Women Listed, which has been put together to empower women, comes into the picture.

"Throughout my life, I observed how there are societal conditioning and expectations towards women. The biases may be subtle but they are there. So, mostly it is women, who have to fight their own battles. Women in every generation have been breaking barriers, stereotypes and glass ceilings by their brilliance, grit and determination. Women inspire other women to make extraordinary things look 'ordinary'. With the right skill, knowledge and support we can lead the country towards a more just, inclusive, forward-looking and robust economy", adds Meeta.

Launched in March, 2022, Women Listed received a great response from women who are determined to leave a mark in the entrepreneurial space with their unique ideas and sharp business acumen. More than 1,000 enterprising women have already listed themselves on the platform and the number is growing steadily every day. Among other things, the platform creates video-based learning programs for its members which helps in sharpening their entrepreneurial skills and have a better understanding of the ecosystem they are operating in.

