To commemorate Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Mahotsav SRKKF organizes Ramayana themed mass marriage of 84 couples in Surat

“Pure Vivaah” -2024 was organized by Sri Ramkrishna Export Family at Gopin Gam

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 1: SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), the philanthropic arm of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), led by Shri Govindbhai Dholakia, Chairman of the company and Rajya Sabha MP, organized a Ramayan themed mass marriage in Surat today to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Shri Ram Mandir. Total 84 couples got married under the theme “Pure Vivaah” organized at Gopin gam of Abrama.

The special attraction of this wedding celebration was that the groom and others were dressed up as Lord Ram and Mother Sita, and the events of Ramayana were brought to life at the venue. To spread the message of saving daughter, donating organs, and saving money, a procession of Ram Lalla was also taken out in the campus, in which the senior citizens of Surat participated enthusiastically.

On this occasion Shri Govindbhai Dholakia said that after 500 years of struggle, we got our Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya Dham.This unique occasion began with the arrival of the groom (baraat) at 4 pm and concluded with the departure of the bride (kanya vidai) at 9 pm. In this Ramayana themed celebration, various events of the Ramayan, like 14 years of exile (Vanvaas), meeting with Shabri (Shabari Milan) were brought to life. Not only this, the couples also took ‘feras’ donning the attire of Lord Ram and Mother Sita. A total of 84 couples started their married life.

Minister of State for Railways, Smt. Darshanaben Jardosh inaugurated the event. Also, Minister of State for Home, Shri Harshbhai Sanghvi, Minister Shri Mukeshbhai Patel, Minister Shri Prafulbhai Pansheriya, Mayor of Surat, Shri Daksheshbhai Mavani along with all the MLAs of Surat graced the occassion. Moreover, Surat District Collector Dr. Saurabh Parghi, Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Shalini Agarwal and Police Commissioner in-charge of Surat city Mr. Wabang Jamir were present.

So far, more than 813 couples have got married in this “Pure Vivaah” organized by SRKKF since 2015.

