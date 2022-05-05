To Grow Your Restaurant Business Sustainably, Use Petpooja!

Have you ever marveled at how seamless ordering food from a joint or eating out at a fancy restaurant has become in the last decade or so?

From planning meticulously to eating out during special occasions only, we have come to ordering in our choicest cuisine simply on a whim. Amidst the global crisis caused by Coronavirus pandemic, new trends emerged with game-changing visions and concepts, which completely changed the face of the Indian Food & Beverage Industry. The loss of so many businesses across industries led to many rethinking their strategy to be more sustainable.

Petpooja started in 2011 as a food delivery platform for corporates, delivering orders in bulk. They partnered with over 300 restaurants to deliver food orders to around 200 corporates.

As they gained footing in the segment for over two years, Petpooja observed firsthand how the Indian F&B sector was largely disorganized due to technological lacking and operational inefficiencies. This was causing many restaurants to not scale up, especially the SMEs.

While the F&B sector in India as a whole was looking up, the small and medium-sized establishments were suffering, due to various operational issues caused by the lack of a coherent restaurant management software.

Sensing an opportunity to revolutionize the sector by building a sustainable technology, Petpooja diversified into building a more comprehensible POS solution for restaurant management. Petpooja's next-generation point-of-sale (POS) software is extremely user-friendly and allows restaurant owners to scale up their operations efficiently. With simple, sustainable, and innovative products for restaurants, Petpooja has become the one-stop solution for many F&B outlets, such as cafes, quick-serve restaurants, cloud kitchens, bars, fine-dining restaurants, and bakeries. Petpooja aims to become the go-to operating software system for all food and beverage outlets across the world.

Petpooja solely aims to simplify restaurant management for owners and staff, so that they can focus more on serving their customers better and growing their restaurant brands sustainably. Based on this, Petpooja's brand philosophy stands on four pillars; Simplicity - where it makes the day-to-day operations in the restaurant easier, Integrations - where it offers 150+ integrations with their POS, Support - where it provides 24*7 customer support and live training sessions for owner and staff, and Innovation - where continuous R&D happens to build new and helpful products such as the Waiter Calling System, Advanced Restaurant Analytics Dashboard, Voice-ordering Kiosk, etc.

Offering various service modules, Petpooja's technological suite encompasses software products that a restaurant would require to run smoothly. From billing, KOT (kitchen order token) management, menu management (which includes areas, dishes, item prices, etc.,) to inventory (ingredients and raw materials stock, recipes, consumption, food cost report, central kitchen operations), customer relationship management that includes customer data and marketing, as well as third party collaborations such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon Food, and other such integrations. Along with these, Petpooja also offers various add-on features and services to help restaurants improve their sales and service.

Talking about the company, co-founder Parthiv Patel says, "The restaurant industry has faced significant headwinds due to Covid-19 and is finally getting back on its feet. With decreasing margins due to increases in costs and aggregator commissions, it has become even more important to optimize restaurant operations to engineer higher profit margins. Petpooja today partners with over 35,000 restaurants, enabling them to optimize their management and margins, required for sustainably running their business."

Petpooja has received funding of USD 4.5 million in 2021 from Aroa Ventures, GVFL, and Udaan. Powering over 35,000 restaurants across India, UAE, and South Africa, Petpooja has been serving the F&B industry for over a decade now. It is present in 140+ cities worldwide and is looking to further expand its operations globally. It contributes to roughly 10 per cent to the GDP of the Indian F&B industry and about 25 per cent of the daily food orders on Zomato and Swiggy are processed by Petpooja.

Accounting for about 3 per cent of India's GDP, the Indian F&B Industry also counts for about 2/3rd of the total retail market in India. Estimates suggest that the revenue in the food and beverage business segment may show a CAGR growth rate of 14.2 per cent from 2020 to 2024. The projected market volume is estimated to be USD 1264 million by 2024.

Any small or medium-sized business, existing restaurants or franchise owners, aspiring owners of cafes, restaurants, or cloud kitchens, can contact Petpooja for their operational purposes through their, or email them at inquiry@petpooja.com.

