Tobii launches UX Explore cloud platform, making eye-tracking-based mobile UX research more scalable

Taipei [Taiwan], January 15: The latest product from Tobii, UX Explore, empowers user experience (UX) researchers to harness the power of eye tracking and measure user attention using only a smartphone. The new software-based platform uses deep learning eye tracking algorithms and allows studies to be conducted remotely, accessing users in their natural environment.

Mobile applications are the dominant method to deliver software, boasting over 255 billion downloads in 2022[1] and millions of new apps being developed every year.[2] Tobii UX Explore is a game-changer for designers and developers seeking cost-effective access to eye tracking UX research to improve the usability of their apps in an early stage of the design process and deliver higher customer value.

"In our mobile-first economy, delivering high-quality apps is essential for companies to delight their customers," said Ali Farokhian, VP of Enterprise at Tobii. "Eye tracking-based user insights are some of the most powerful tools available to deeply understand usability. But, historically, it has been limited to well-funded organizations. However, with UX Explore, we make it accessible and scalable. We are confident that clients will also recognize the value our new product brings, enhancing their team's efficiency with instant data visualization upon study completion."

Tobii UX Explore cloud platform offers the UX community quick and easy-to-understand insights about user experience by providing access to a first-person perspective. It allows researchers to gain insights into user behavior and attention worldwide, enabling quicker and smarter decision-making. By streamlining the testing process, this mobile platform aims to save time and cost, ensuring resources are utilized effectively.

For more information about Tobii UX Explore, please visit https://www.tobii.com/products/software/remote-testing-software/tobii-ux-explore

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioral studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

