Today Global Developers Unveils Codename LHK: The 'Life Hai Khushiyonwali' Campaign for its upcoming Kharghar Annex Project

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Today Global Developers, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the Navi Mumbai real estate space, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest campaign, Codename LHK, or 'Life Hai Khushiyonwali.' This captivating campaign is designed to celebrate the essence of happiness and how it can transform dreams into reality.

At its heart, Codename LHK is more than just a campaign; it's a vision brought to life through Today Global Developers' latest project, Mangalam, nestled in the prestigious enclave of Kharghar Annex. Here, residents will find a place to call home and a vibrant community where happiness becomes a way of life. As a location, Kharghar and its surroundings have a high Happiness Quotient compared to the bustling city due to green serenity. The air quality is also better in comparison due to the green cover.

With Codename LHK, Today Global Developers has set a new standard in modern living, where dreams are nurtured, and the pursuit of happiness is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of these meticulously crafted homes. The 'Life Hai Khushiyonwali' campaign celebrates life's simple joys, the power of meaningful connections, and the essence of cherished memories. Over the past 20 years, Today Global Developers has been recognised for its commitment in creating dream homes that seamlessly blend with comfort.

The Mangalam project is no exception, offering an array of 1 and 2 BHK lifestyle homes meticulously crafted to elevate the quality of life for its residents. Kharghar Annex, located in the flourishing residential node of Navi Mumbai, boasts proximity to all essential amenities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking convenience and quality living in one package. Situated adjacent to NH 48 (Old Pune highway), this project's hallmark is a sprawling 2.5 acres of luxury community living, comprising three towers spanning an impressive S+11 stories. Today Global Developers is offering homebuyers a waiver on stamp duty and equivalent registration charges as a launch offer at Mangalam.

Commenting on the campaign Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director-Today Global Developers, said, “Our dedication at Today Global Developers lies in enhancing the quality of life for our cherished residents, and our latest campaign, Codename LHK, is a true embodiment of this commitment. By spotlighting the happiness derived from everyday moments and cherished childhood memories, Today Global Developers aspires to do more than build homes and Mangalam at Kharghar Annex is part of this aim to cultivate vibrant communities where dreams are nurtured and ultimately fulfilled.”

One of the standout features of this project is its exceptional connectivity. The upcoming Turbhe tunnel is set to open up improved connectivity to other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Mumbai city.

Residents will easily access the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, central park, golf course, ISCON temple, and futuristic business destinations like Navi Mumbai Corporate Park and SEZ within effortless reach of Kharghar Annex. Furthermore, prominent schools, colleges, multiplexes, 5-star hotels, banks, and restaurants are conveniently located just 3 to 5 kilometers away, ensuring that every lifestyle need is met. Boasting over 25 exceptional amenities, Mangalam at Kharghar Annex is designed to cater to every aspect of modern living. From a well-designed jogging track and a serene senior citizen’s zone to a thrilling box cricket pitch and a multi-storied clubhouse with premium amenities, residents will fulfill their every desire within the project's boundaries.

About Today Global Developers - With a prestigious 20-year legacy sculpting Navi Mumbai's skyline, Today Global Developers has firmly engraved its name as a paramount player in the real estate realm. The group has seamlessly woven the tapestry of quality residential and commercial projects into the fabric of Navi Mumbai, punctuating its journey with on-time project deliveries. In recent years, Today Global Developers have become the coveted choice among discerning homebuyers. To date, the illustrious Today Global Developers has flawlessly delivered over 20 projects and has an impressive 20 lakh square feet under construction, aiming to usher in 5,000 new homes within the next seven years.

Navi Mumbai has undergone a transformative evolution, fuelled by the emergence of critical ongoing and forthcoming infrastructure ventures, making it the preferred haven for prospective homeowners. With unwavering experience and unassailable expertise, Today Global Developers envisions projects that meet and transcend customer expectations. The group's foundational ethos orbits around pursuing "Happiness and Prosperity" for all, materializing through meticulously designed spaces that breathe life into their projects. At the helm of this visionary journey stands Bhadresh Shah, the Promoter Director, who embarked on this odyssey with a mere seed capital of Rs. 50 lakhs. Today, the group stands poised to reach an astounding annual turnover of over Rs. 450 Crores by the end of the current financial year.

