Tol Mol Ke Bol Makes a Comeback with Rahul Dua on Eloelo App, Starting Today, October 3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3: Eloelo, India's leading live entertainment application is thrilled to announce the return of 'Tol Mol Ke Bol', an engaging live game show built on the “Price is Right” format, exclusively on the Eloelo app. The show will be hosted by the celebrated comedian & Shark Tank host, Rahul Dua.

Commencing from today, October 3, 2023, viewers can catch the show every Tuesday at 8 PM IST on the Eloelo app. This interactive live show presents an item on-screen for participants to guess its exact price. The player with the closest estimate wins the opportunity to take home exciting cash prizes.

“Tol Mol Ke Bol'' is set to offer an exciting 8-episode interactive experience that combines entertainment with rewards in cash prizes. Hosted on the Eloelo platform which has an extensive user base with over 37 million users and 120K creators. It’s an inclusive Invitation for participants from every corner of India, offering them the exciting prospect of being rewarded with cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

Rahul Dua, Host of the gameshow, said, “I am immensely excited to bring back the classic Tol Mol ke Bol back to the people of India. Eloelo App is one of the leading live streaming platforms and this partnership with them is going to be a game changer for digital live entertainment. It's going to be an extravaganza, where I will directly engage with participants and have a blast with them in real-time. This is a new adventure for me, and I just can't wait for the fun to kick off on Eloelo!”

Nisheeth Pandey, COO of Eloelo, said, “We are committed to building interactive entertainment which people can participate in with their friends and families, and is deeply ingrained in Indian sensibilities. Tol Mol ke Bol brings back an Indian classic in a new digital, live format, and will definitely engage people across age groups. Rahul Dua hosting the gameshow will be seen in a new avatar, and we are excited to partner with him.”

Eloelo has recently raised a Pre-Series B funding round of USD 22 million, co-led by Courtside Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners Mixi Inc, Waterbridge Ventures, Lumikai Fund, Kalaari Capital, Convivialite Ventures and Rocket Capital. Eloelo app further offers a diverse range of shows, including Lovehouse, Tambola, Ludo, and the latest addition, Tol Mol Ke Bol. The recent funding and continuous addition of interesting shows is intended to propel Eloelo's business growth to newer heights.

