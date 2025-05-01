Tomchi Trailer out: A Heartfelt Family Adventure with a Message of Friendship and Courage releasing on May 23

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: The much-anticipated family entertainer Tomchi had its grand trailer launch, drawing an illustrious gathering of veteran actors and filmmakers. The event was graced by esteemed personalities including Upasana Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Ameeta Nangia, Sheetal Shah, Ajita Kulkarni, Mahesh Thakur, Kurush Deboo, and Madhu Saha. Their presence added a touch of glamour and nostalgia, celebrating the film's heartfelt narrative.

Directed and produced by Rajesh Gupta, Tomchi is a heartwarming tale that revolves around six mischievous children whose lives take a turn when they befriend a lovable dog named Tomchi. Their bond leads them on an adventurous journey filled with laughter, challenges, and life lessons. The film features a stellar cast including Manoj Joshi, Yashpal Sharma, Rati Agnihotri, Mahesh Thakur, and others, promising a delightful cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.

The trailer launch event showcased the film's captivating visuals and soulful music, composed by Anand Raj Anand, Ritesh Bhoyar with lyrics penned by Narendra Bedi and others. The songs, brought to life by the powerful voice of Kailash Kher, add depth and emotion to the storytelling.

At the trailer launch, Upasana Singh shared her thoughts on the film: "Tomchi is more than just a children's film; it's a heartwarming tale that reminds us of the innocence of childhood and the profound impact of friendship. Being part of this project has been a fulfilling experience, and I believe audiences will connect deeply with its message."

Director Rajesh Gupta shared his vision for the film, stating, "Tomchi is a celebration of innocence, friendship, and doing what's right. It's a film that will make you smile, feel, and leave with a full heart."

Tomchi is set to release in theaters across India on May 23, 2025, offering a perfect blend of humor, emotion, and valuable life lessons. The film aims to resonate with audiences, reminding them of the simple joys and profound bonds that define childhood.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5w2S66x468

