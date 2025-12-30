Top 10 Books from 2025 That Will Transform Your Perspective

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: THE CULTURAL SPINE" is a short journey of artists in India from ancient days till today. It's a hidden struggle journey which depicts about a hollow economic space in artist's life. This book introduces readers to most important, significant and beautiful art pieces from our history. But, recognition and economic stability to these artists were never provided. Even after independence (1947), cultural ministry was always an ignorant part till the time BJP under our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir became ruling party. This book is dedicated to all the artists of Indian History who never got their recognition

The Soul Empire by Jayshri More

The Soul Empire is built the moment a person stops waiting for external validation and starts ruling their inner world. This book is a journey of conscious decisionswhere mindset, discipline, and spiritual clarity come together to create lasting success. Through real-life lessons, failures turned into wisdom, and quiet moments of self-mastery, The Soul Empire reminds readers that true power is not about control over others, but command over oneself. When the soul leads, success follows naturally.

Together with Alone by Jayshri More

There was a phase in my life when being alone felt heavy, almost like a punishment. But slowly, in those quiet moments, I discovered something unexpectedpeace. I began sitting with a cup of tea, speaking silently to the universe, listening more than asking. I realized that solitude is not about absence; it is about presencepresence with oneself. In that space, I learned resilience, self-trust, and the courage to stand by my own truth. Alone did not weaken me; it gently rebuilt me

Dr. Amit Bijon Dutta

Among the many forms of body art, tattooing holds a unique cultural gravity owing to its permanence, transforming the human body into a living archive of belief, identity, and collective memory. As explored in Dr. Amit Bijon Dutta's work, tattoos are not mere adornments but culturally charged artefacts, deeply embedded within the social and spiritual fabric of communities such as the Ramnamis and the Konyak Nagas. For the Ramnamis, inscribing Ram Ram upon the body signifies absolute spiritual surrender and defiant faith, while among the Konyak Nagas, tattoos stand as earned symbols of courage, achievement, and honour. In the modern era, these traditions persist amid tension, negotiating pride, preservation, and relevance within an increasingly homogenised world.

Blind Man's Buff by Chetaan Joshii

Chetaan Joshii is not just a collection of stories but an immersive literary experience that invites readers into a secluded space where genres blur and surprises abound. Published by Stellar Publishers, this nearly 400-page work reflects Joshii's background in screenwriting and graphic novels, placing the reader in the role of the "blind man" exploring the hidden corners of the human psyche. Seamlessly moving between horror, medieval fantasy, modern love, and the inventive "Humanimals" tales, the book draws on moral fables and contemporary realities alike. Unpredictable, imaginative, and thought-provoking, Blind Man's Buff mirrors life itselfrevealing how, despite having our eyes open, we often remain blind to truth until the story compels us to see.

Meri Lekhni by Amareshwar Pandey

Meri Lekhni by Amareshwar Pandey, published by EVINCEPUB, is a heartfelt Hindi poetry collection that lives up to its evocative title, which means My Writing. The book stands out for its emotional honesty and the author's ability to translate a wide range of human experiences into accessible verse. The book explores themes such as love, spirituality, social reality, family bonds, and inner self-reflection with simplicity and clarity that resonates deeply with readers. His poems vary from intimate reflections on identity and relationships to thoughtful commentaries on society and devotion, all written in a style that feels personal yet universally relatable. The emotional depth is enriched by his background in psychology, giving many of the poems a reflective, introspective quality that makes the reader pause and connect with the sentiments expressed. Overall, Meri Lekhni is a moving collection that appeals to both seasoned poetry lovers and casual readers alike, offering verses that linger long after reading.

Urvi (Mother Earth) by Rajeev Kumar Dubey

Urvi (Mother Earth) by Rajeev Kumar Dubey is a powerful anthology of poems deeply rooted in Indian values and cultural ethos, offering a rare and moving synthesis of spiritual elevation, universal brotherhood, world peace, national dedication, women empowerment, and reverence for nature. Through evocative and vibrant imagery, the poet gives voice to truth while laying bare the anguish of both history and the contemporary world, urging readers to confront pressing social realities such as exploitation, poverty, famine, malnutrition, foeticide, gender oppression, political decline, environmental degradation, and the erosion of ethics and spirituality. Each poem reflects a sincere call for introspection, blending insights from science, religion, history, and lived reality with poetic grace. Profound yet accessible, Urvi leaves a lasting imprint on the reader's conscience, not only engaging and enlightening the mind but also inspiring a journey toward self-awareness and the righteous path.

Superman Student by Dr. Sujoy Roy Chowdhury

The way you learn is obsolete. In a world engineered for distraction, Dr. Sujoy Roy Chowdhury's Superman Student declares war on mediocrity. This is not another study guide; it's a forge for the mind. Dr. SRC, a Ph.D. chemist, fuses 5,000-year-old secrets from the Bhagavad Gita and Vedic texts with cutting-edge neuroscience. The book offers a radical blueprint to silence anxiety, build a fortress of focus, and achieve super-learning. It's a manual for forging a warrior-scholar, armed with ancient power and modern science to conquer exams and master the infinite game of life.

The Made in India Made for the Universe by Ravindra Raj BM

Made in India, Made for the Universe is the inspiring journey of Ravindra Raj BM from a boy stargazing in Gujarat to leading India's mission in space. Through powerful real-life stories of ambition, resilience, and teamwork, the book reveals how failures can fuel success, loyalty shapes destiny, and innovation can make India a leader in rocket technology. It shares the vision of a multi-planetary future while reminding every dreamer that hope is the greatest payload. One life can make a global impact Made in India. Made for Humanity.

From Blog to Book: A Collection of My Best Posts by Vidyasagar Gujje

IN this digital age,blogs capture thoughts,experiences and insights that shape our perspectives and inspire change.

This book contains curated collection of my impactful blogposts published in medium and Blogger platforms.This book contains stories,reflections and lessons from my journey as a writer.

Whether you are a longtime reader or discovering my work for the first time,this book offers seamless experience beyond scattered pages of the internet.Covering topics ranging from personal growth and creativity to real world observations and thought provoking discussions,each entry is a window in to my evolving ideas and passions.

If you love engaging narratives,insightful reflections and the convenience of having a wealth of blog content in one place,this book is for you.

