Top 10 Businesses Excelling the Customer Experience

1. Dreams & Mocktails – The Doctors Café

The Doctor’s Café, the first Indian café founded by medical professionals Dr. Karan Shah and Dr. Gati Shah, continues to enhance the food industry by providing healthier alternatives to traditional fast food. Launched in 2019, the café has captured the attention of health-conscious consumers in the western part of Ahmedabad with its unique approach to nutrition.

Dr. Karan Shah, inspired by his own health transformation from 108 kg to 72 kg within six months through balanced dietary changes, co-founded the café with Dr. Gati Shah. The duo shares a commitment to offering dishes that are not only tasty but also adhere to health and glycemic index balancing principles. The café uses only premium-quality ingredients, aligning with the ethical standards expected of medical professionals under Dr Karan’s supervision.

Overcoming typical health food outlet traditions that often rely on salads and soups, Dreams & Mocktails emphasises rich, flavourful recipes with typical junk foods like pizza and burgers as well. The ingredients used in these won’t harm the body in any way and are guilt-free to consume; all are crafted by Dr Karan himself.

https://dreamsandmocktails.com

2. Social Bump & Spark: Leading the Digital Revolution

Shivam Sharma, CEO, and Rahul Sharma, CSO, the face behind Social Bump & Spark, have been redefining the digital marketing domain since 2018. With a presence in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Surat, Dehradun and many more cities. The company is poised for global expansion, showcasing its commitment to growth and innovation in the digital arena.

What makes Social Bump & Spark stand out? They’re experts at creating digital marketing plans that get results. The company specialises in crafting custom digital marketing strategies that ensure maximum ROI, driven by a commitment to new ideas, the latest marketing techniques, and comprehensive digital solutions. From SEO mastery ensuring top search rankings to viral-ready social media strategies and creative content that tells compelling stories to lead generation delivering qualified prospects, the company covers all bases to dominate the digital space.

The backbone of Social Bump & Spark’s success is its team of professionals dedicated to providing the best deliverables. The company offers round-the-clock support and maintains transparency with clients through real-time updates, ensuring every campaign meets and exceeds expectations. https://www.socialbumpandspark.com

3. TerraTern

TerraTern, a prominent figure in the immigration and consultation industry, is making significant advancements under the visionary leadership of Divyansh Chaudhari. Leveraging over two decades of expertise in Career Counseling and Immigration, Divyansh established his new venture TerraTern in 2024.

TerraTern's recent seminar on immigration pathways to 10+ countries garnered positive feedback, reinforcing TerraTern’s status as a trusted industry leader. Setting itself apart with personalised consultations, legal expertise, transparent processes, and a high success rate,Terra Tern prioritizes ethical guidance, global networking, and comprehensive client support. TerraTern stands out for its integrity and excellence.

Beyond its core services, TerraTern goes above and beyond to support clients in their transition to a new country by offering job search assistance and post landing services to ensure a smooth adjustment to their new environments.

https://terratern.com

4. CS Test Series and E Filing Cart

Deepanshu Ahuja’s story is about resilience, determination, and a vision to empower others. Hailing from a financially constrained background, education has always been his escape route. Despite challenges, he became a Company Secretary (CS) and a successful entrepreneur.

Deepanshu’s struggles fostered a strong work ethic and a desire to give back. Recognising a gap in CS exam preparation, he pioneered the CS Test Series in 2019, India’s first online test series for CS aspirants. This innovative platform, offering comprehensive mock exams and personalised feedback from professionals, has transformed how students prepare for exams, helping them bridge skill gaps and excel.

Deepanshu then launched the E Filing Cart to simplify complex processes. This platform assists individuals and businesses with tax filings and compliance needs, making them more accessible and user-friendly.

Both ventures reflect Deepanshu’s commitment to social mobility. His story exemplifies the power of perseverance and a desire to make a positive impact.

5. Neil Academics

Neil Academics, founded by Arnabneil Mukherjee during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, is currently expanding to cater to the educational demands of young learners. Initially launched to address the gaps in quality education provided by freelancing tutors, the institution offers comprehensive courses across all subjects for students following the CBSE and ICSE curriculums.

Expanding from its online roots, Neil Academics now embraces a hybrid teaching model, incorporating both online and traditional classroom settings. This inclusive approach is inspired by an educational philosophy that promotes freedom in learning without constraints.

Neil Academics has partnered with “Genius Kids”, a leading preschool chain, to establish dual-purpose learning centres in Salt Lake and Garia. These centres will initially offer courses in English and Maths for students from classes I to XII, with plans to introduce Sciences and Social Studies shortly.

This collaboration with Genius Kids will bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring comprehensive learning opportunities for every child.

6. Kamal Associates

Kamal Associates, a prominent real estate firm, has expanded its footprint in the Delhi NCR region by opening new offices in Chhattarpur, South Delhi, and Mohan Garden, West Delhi. Its current offices are in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, Dwarka Mor, and Gurgaon. This expansion comes as part of the firm’s strategic plan to enhance accessibility to its services, which include budget-friendly housing options coupled with comprehensive assistance in home loans and property registration.

Kamal Associates, established by Kamal Vij in 1995, is managed by his sons, Sahil and Pulkit Vij. The firm has facilitated the sale of thousands of units to a growing base of satisfied clients. The firm is renowned for its commitment to providing the best living solutions near crucial amenities, such as metro stations, ensuring convenience for daily commutes.

The organisation plans to inaugurate additional branches in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and more locations across Delhi NCR. This expansion underscores Kamal Associates’ mission to “fill dreams with the colours of reality,” ensuring every family finds an affordable and perfect home for their needs.

7. Smart vCard

Embrace the next generation of networking with Smart vCard, an innovative digital business card platform designed to streamline professional connections. Launched in 2022 by entrepreneur Varun Parikh, Smart vCard uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to facilitate instant sharing of contact details, social media profiles, and more with just a tap or scan.

Ideal for both in-person and virtual interactions, Smart vCard is compatible with all modern smartphones, including Apple and Android devices, making it a universal tool for networking. This eco-friendly solution not only enhances connection but also aligns with sustainable practices by reducing paper waste and preserving natural resources.

The platform offers a range of customisable options, from executive to designer cards crafted in materials like PVC, Wood and Metal ensuring that every exchange leaves a memorable impression. With Smart vCard, users can easily design, review, and order their digital cards through a user-friendly cloud portal, which simplifies the process from conception to delivery.

8. ASEL English

Since its inception in 1997, ASEL English has been at the forefront of English language and personality grooming education, providing comprehensive skill development opportunities. Led by the experienced educator Manoj Verma, the institution has successfully trained over 50,000 students from diverse age groups, including students, housewives, and working professionals facing challenges in English communication.

ASEL English is renowned for its unique approach. It offers both online and offline class facilities that include tailored study materials and one-to-one live sessions. The curriculum is designed to enhance job readiness and fluency in English, ensuring personal attention through exclusive sessions. With 27 years of expertise, ASEL English has gained recognition and accolades from numerous media houses and government authorities, underscoring its commitment to excellence in education.

Looking ahead, Manoj Verma envisions expanding his impact by training an additional 50,000 learners. This initiative aims to establish ASEL English as a leading brand in English language education, continuing its legacy of empowering individuals to overcome communication barriers and succeed personally and professionally.

9. Manufacto India Pvt. Ltd.

Newly established Manufacto India Pvt. Ltd., founded in December 2023 by industry veteran Sanjiv Chhabra, is pioneering change in the aluminium formwork sector. The company is committed to resolving the unique challenges faced by builders and developers with innovative, customer-focused solutions.

With over 14 years of expertise in aluminium products manufacturing, Sanjiv's personal transition to real estate development in 2018 provided him valuable insights into the existing inefficiencies in construction processes. This led to the formation of a dedicated team, collectively boasting over 15 years of experience in aluminium formwork, to propel Manufacto India forward.

Sanjiv briefs, “We aim to transform the construction landscape with high-quality aluminium formwork systems designed to meet the bespoke needs of our clients.”

The company offers customisable, durable formwork solutions that enhance construction speed and quality. With stringent quality controls and a 100% testing guarantee, Manufacto India provides reliability and value, making it an essential partner in efficient and reliable construction.

10. Matchboard (MB)

MatchBoard (MB) is one of the emerging prominent consulting companies in India, known for its comprehensive solutions ranging from Business Transformation, Human Resources Effectiveness, Board Matters and Diversity Equity & inclusion (DEI).

Dr. Saagarika Ghoshal MD of MatchBoard says, “We are on a mission to co-create Inclusive Conscious Leaders and Value-based Boards. We help organisations navigate these dynamic changes with Board Certification in partnership with IOD, Board consulting, and Board succession planning to Board effectiveness. We have a comprehensive approach and set of tools that span every facet of a DEI transformation. From Leadership, Recruitment and Change management to diversity, Merger integration, we embed DEI in everything, across business functions and organizational priorities. The Global Inclusion Summit is the platform to create awareness and bring all issues about diversity and inclusion, in Indian and Global organizations on one platform. Building a world free of discrimination – Holistic Approach to DEI.”

The MB Resources Team has veterans like Dr G. P. Rao. Already endorsed by many companies as a great choice of customized DEI solutions and Board practices, MB is also recognized for its focus on sustainability and social impact and commitment to making a positive difference in the world.



