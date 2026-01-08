New Delhi [India], January 8:Top 10 Entrepreneurs of Influence 2026: Visionary Leaders Driving Innovation, Disruption, and Sustainable Growth in the Global Business Landscape.

1. Dr. Sundeep Kochar: Redefining Astrology for a New Era

Dr. Sundeep Kochar is a renowned celebrity astrologer, life coach, and motivational speaker, widely regarded as one of India's most credible voices in modern astrology. With over 26 years of experience, he presents this ancient science with clarity, logic, and contemporary relevance, positioning astrology as a tool for self-awareness and informed decision-making.

Based in Mumbai, Dr. Kochar has created history as the first Indian astrologer to speak on a TED platform, address the House of Lords in London, feature in the Limca Book of Records, and appear live on the BBC. Celebrities, top politicians, and leading cricketers regularly seek his guidance. His work spans television, digital media, and global forums, rooted in ethics, empowerment, and free will.

2. Dr. Kartik Shah

Empowering Global Healthcare Professionals through In2Canada

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Kartik Shah, In2Canada Educational Services stands as a pillar of guidance for international physiotherapists and healthcare professionals aspiring to establish rewarding careers in Canada. The organization provides comprehensive support in licensing assistance, credential evaluation, exam preparation, and educational bridging programs. Through personalized mentorship and expert advice, In2Canada ensures a smooth transition into the Canadian healthcare system. With its commitment to integrity, excellence, and empowerment, In2Canada Educational Services continues to shape global healthcare success stories.

3. Irfan Danawala

Irfan Danawala is redefining how the world understands Indian tea. As Founder of The Secret of Tea www.thesecretoftea.com, the world's first curated global tea platform, he has created a destination that goes beyond commerce uniting authentic sourcing, education, and cultural storytelling. His vision positions Indian specialty and orthodox teas as heritage experiences rather than commodities.

Backed by angel investor Giriraj Damani and guided by tea expert Susmita Das Gupta, Founder of the Indian School of Tea, Danawala is building a transparent, garden-to-global ecosystem that empowers growers and educates consumers. His work is shaping a more conscious, premium, and globally relevant future for the Indian tea industry.

4. Kiran Joshi : Markguru

Kiran Joshi is a passionate educator, mentor, and visionary leader dedicated to transforming learning into a meaningful, student-centered journey. With a calm yet powerful presence, she blends academic excellence with empathy, discipline with care, and ambition with values. Known for her clarity of thought and deep commitment to children's growth, Kiran believes education is not just about marks, but about confidence, character, and lifelong curiosity. As a guiding force behind innovative educational initiatives, she inspires students, parents, and teachers alike. Above all, she leads with heart—nurturing minds, shaping futures, and building a legacy rooted in purpose, integrity, and impact.

5. Dr. Ritu Hinduja

Dr. Ritu Hinduja is a compassionate advocate for reproductive awareness, working tirelessly to dismantle the stigma surrounding infertility and fertility treatments. Through education, dialogue, and empathy, she empowers women and families to seek help without shame or fear. A strong voice for egg freezing, she encourages girls to plan their futures without compromising their biological timelines while pursuing education and careers. Dr. Hinduja believes informed choices are empowering choices, and her work continues to normalize fertility conversations, foster acceptance, and create a supportive, judgment-free space for those navigating their reproductive journeys.

6. Vipul Pathak – Chief Operating Officer of SomeThink Big

Vipul Pathak is the force that turns intent into momentum. As Chief Operating Officer at SomeThink Big, he leads with vision, adaptability, and uncompromising integrity, believing real influence is built not just on outcomes, but on the values behind them. From early roots in live experiences to laying the foundation of a fast-scaling creative powerhouse, Vipul has shaped a leadership style that stays in action, not observation. A culture-first operator, he builds environments where ideas are collective, and excellence becomes instinctive. At SomeThink Big, his ambition is clear: scale belief, multiply impact, and position Indian creativity as a global standard, not an exception.

7. Payal Jashnani, founder of Brow Me Beautiful

Meet Payal Jashnani, founder of Brow Me Beautiful and one of Mumbai's leading PMU artists. She specializes in PhiBrows microblading, a world-class technique based on the golden ratio for perfect brow symmetry. Unlike traditional methods, PhiBrows uses precise facial mapping and premium pigments, resulting in hyper-realistic strokes, minimal trauma, faster healing, and longer color retention. Payal is also an expert in ombre powder brows and lip blush, offering customized treatments that enhance natural beauty. With international certification and a reputation for excellence, Brow Me Beautiful stands out for its precision, safety, and superior results—making it the top choice for elite clientele.

8. Kumar Joshi: The King of Astrology

Kumar Joshi is a renowned Vedic astrologer from Mumbai with over three decades of experience in astrology, teaching, and consultation. A commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai, Joshi began his astrological journey at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in 1988 and has since been a regular contributor to Mumbai Samachar. In 2017, he launched Kumar Joshi's Astroworld on YouTube, earning a Silver Play Button and crossing 3.5 crore views. Honoured with the Pinnacle Award, international recognitions, a doctorate, and the Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar, Joshi continues to shape modern astrology with credibility and reach.

9. Rajendra Bandhu: The Architect of Indore's Silent Revolution

Indore is undergoing a quiet yet powerful transformation led by social activist Rajendra Bandhu. Since 2015, through Samaan Society, he has challenged stereotypes by enabling women to become professional drivers, mechanics, and electricians. Today, over 600 women drive buses, taxis, and e-rickshaws, while 400+ work confidently in technical trades. Indore is also India's first city with women-run mechanic garages under Yantika Service Center, including the innovative “Garage on Wheels.” Beyond livelihoods, these women raise awareness against social evils, repairing not just machines but mindsets—driving real change across the city.

10. Akshat Singh: Best Tarot card

Akshat singh is recognized as India's Best Tarot Card Reader – a title he has earned through 20 years of dedicated practice, thousands of successful predictions, and life-changing consultations for clients across India and around the world.

Akshat journey began with a simple intention: to guide people towards clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Over the years, his intuitive accuracy, his deep connection with Tarot energies, and his ability to blend spiritual wisdom with practical guidance have made his the first choice for celebrities, entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals seeking clarity in their toughest moments.

He is not just a Tarot reader—

He is a mentor, a guide, and a catalyst for transformation.

His sessions are known for their precision, emotional depth, and the empowering way he helps people make the right decisions at the right time.

Today, we proudly celebrate his extraordinary contribution to the field of Tarot and spiritual consulting.

India's Best Tarot Card Reader —Akshat singh.

Disclaimer: This listicle has been provided by Target Media.