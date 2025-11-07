Top 10 Entrepreneurs To Look Out For In 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: From redefining travel experiences and sustainable design to advancing AI, agriculture, and fashion, these trailblazing founders and innovators are setting new benchmarks in their industries. The following list celebrates ten dynamic entrepreneurs whose vision, creativity, and determination are shaping the future of business in 2025 and beyond. Each one exemplifies leadership that goes beyond profits creating impact, innovation, and inspiration for the next generation of changemakers.

Prateek Wadhwa, Founder, Dreamtrip4u

Prateek Wadhwa, Founder of Dream Trip4U, is passionate about turning travel dreams into reality. As a Premier Aussie Specialist, Gold Specialist for New Zealand, and an Official Marketing Partner of New Zealand, Oman & Ras Al Khaimah, they offer clients unmatched access to hidden gems and exclusive experiences. At Dream Trip4U, travel isn't just about visiting placesit's about truly living them. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to personalized service, Dream Trip4U curates unforgettable journeys that go far beyond the ordinary. Let them craft your next extraordinary adventure, tailored just for you.

Ayan Qudsi, Director, Alif Cloud IT Consulting

Ayan Qudsi, Director of Business Development at Alif Cloud IT Consulting, has been recognized among the Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025 for his remarkable contributions to the IT cloud space. At a young age, he has played a pivotal role in driving Alif's revenue growth by empowering over 150 Microsoft partners globally and strengthening the company's presence in the Microsoft ecosystem. Known for transforming affordable cloud resources into measurable business outcomes, Ayan has also created new opportunities for IT professionals, earning multiple leadership awards as a next-generation entrepreneur shaping the future of cloud.

Sharma BKP, Founder & CEO, Acta.ai

Acta.ai is revolutionizing the way teams work by making every meeting smarter and more actionable. As an advanced Persona based AI note-taker, Acta.ai understands each participant's role and delivers customized summaries that convert conversations into instant outputs such as PRDs, tickets, reports, and follow-ups. From sales and product to HR and support, it ensures role-specific intelligence that drives clarity and productivity.

Seamlessly integrating with MS Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and other enterprise tools, Acta.ai offers security, privacy, and efficiency for every workflow.

Ria Rustagi,Co-founder & CEO, Sychedelic

Ria Rustagi is the Co-founder & CEO of Sychedelic, a next-generation consumer tech brand redefining what headphones can do. After losing her sister to a rare brain illness, she transformed her grief into purpose - building technology that doesn't just measure the mind but helps elevate it.

Armed with dual master's degrees from Technical University of Munich - Nanyang Technological University. Sychedelic headphones help users shift from stress to calm, distraction to focus, and fatigue to sleep within minutes.

She aims to scale Sychedelic from its Indian roots into a global powerhouse, targeting $500 million in revenue over 5 years.

Arpit Krishan, Founder & Director , Indeville Design Studio Pvt. Ltd.

Arpit Krishan, Founder & Director of Indeville Design Studio Pvt. Ltd., is reshaping India's design practice with a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and biophilic principles. Under his leadership, Indeville has delivered landmark projects for the Indian Army, Navy, and top hospitality brands, while also creating inclusive spaces such as the AIISH project for individuals with disabilities. Currently leading the Gangaji Jalashay Park in Bihar, Arpit champions bamboo architecture, green infrastructure, and eco-conscious interiors. Recognized by Startup India, MSME, and NITI Aayog, Indeville Design Studio aims to drive a cultural shift toward creative, inclusive, and sustainable growth under the founder, Arpit Krishan.

Bharat Bhasin, Bhasin Brothers, Partner

Bhasin Brothers, a trusted ethnic wear brand, has been dressing celebrations with elegance and pride since 1950. From royal sherwanis, tuxedos, Indo-Western suits, and bandhgalas for men to dreamy bridal lehengas, festive lehengas, and timeless sarees for women, every collection is crafted with love and detail. Known for premium tailoring and assured fittings, Bhasin Brothers continues to be part of countless weddings and special moments, making every outfit a cherished memory.

Madhuri Nand & Piyush Nand , Founder & CEO , Waymiro

In the small town of Amlai, Madhya Pradesh, a determined brother-sister duo dared to dream beyond limitations. Without access to elite colleges or networks, they built Waymiro from their family home. What began as a small idea soon evolved into WayMiro a PMS redefining how hotels connect with their guests through WhatsApp, making bookings and communication seamless for both sides.Their turning point came when iHub Anubhuti IIITD New Delhi recognized their vision, offering mentorship, grants and resources that helped shape their idea into a scalable tech venture. Today, as founders of Waymiro, they stand as proof that entrepreneurial success is defined not by privilege, but by courage, persistence, and the will to innovate.

Amit Raghunathrao, Founder, Vijaydurg Eco Ventures

Amit Raghunathrao, Founder of Vijaydurg Eco Ventures (VecoV Farms), is a new-age entrepreneur reshaping India's premium fruit market. In 2016, he started VecoV with a simple mission to bring back purity and trust in how fruits are grown and delivered. By enforcing strict quality checks, promoting sustainable farming, and building direct partnerships with over 230 orchards across Maharashtra, Solapur, and Kashmir, Amit has built VecoV into a nationally trusted name for Alphonso mangoes, pomegranates, and apples. Driven by his belief that "premium quality is a promise, not a privilege," Amit continues to push for ethical sourcing, innovation, and a transparent farm-to-table supply chain.

Swarup Dhulap, Founder, AMO

Swarup Dhulap Founder, AMO: Farms Since 1890, An engineer turned agri-entrepreneur, Swarup left his corporate career at Mahindra & Mahindra in 2011 to modernize traditional farming in Devgad, Maharashtra. With a blend of scientific rigor and a farmer's intuition, he transformed his family's 22-acre orchard established in 1890 into a sustainable, tech-enabled agri-business. By pioneering advances in soil health, micro-irrigation, and traceable farm-to-consumer distribution through www.alphonsomangoes.online, Swarup has built AMO into a trusted name for authentic Devgad Alphonso mangoes, now supplied to BigBasket and leading e-commerce platforms.

Rohini Hans , Founder & Creative Director , Thread Stories

Rohini Hans, Founder & Creative Director of Thread Stories, began her entrepreneurial journey in 2019 with a vision to make handcrafted footwear both stylish and accessible. What started as a small Instagram page showcasing artisanal juttis has grown into a nationally loved brand with its own manufacturing unit and a loyal customer base across India. Six years on, Thread Stories continues to thrive under Rohini's leadership, blending tradition with modern design proving that passion, perseverance, and purpose can truly build a brand loved across the nation.

