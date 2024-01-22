Top 10 Influential Business Leaders in India 2023 Who Are Responsible For Bringing Revolution in Different Sectors

Recognized by: Corporate Connect Magazine, New Delhi

Getting into the business landscape as a business person is not a cakewalk. Numerous challenges come along the way in this thrilling journey. But mighty are those who tackle every problem with a positive outlook and understand the customer pulse to take it to the next level. In this evolving business landscape, entrepreneurs have emerged as the beacon of hope towards a radiant future. All of these thought leaders are known for their highly creative minds and innovative streak that are propelling businesses towards adapting the new-age methodologies, creating a paradigm shift. The influence created by them is truly worth many praises.

Hence, we have released our exclusive list of the “Top 10 Business Leaders in India” who lead by examples, standing as the trailblazers in their respective niches.

1. Swam Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Business Leader of the Year 2023

Manufacturing Sector Swam Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd., under the exemplary leadership of Mr. Abhishek Gambhir, the Managing Director, has been honored with the prestigious Business Leader of the Year 2023 award in the Manufacturing Sector. This company operates in the realm of Process Air & Gas applications and has exhibited remarkable growth throughout its journey.

2. Gurumaharaj Engicon Pvt Ltd (GEPL)

Category: The Highest Standard Construction Company to Watch-2023

Mrs. Savita Lenka, serving as the Director of “Gurumaharaj Engicon Pvt Ltd.”, has led her team to be honoured with “The Highest Standard Construction Company to Watch-2023”. GEPL stands out as one of the fastest-growing and most esteemed construction companies in Odisha, India, specializing in executing large and complex urban and civil infrastructure projects.

3. GI Outsourcing

Category: The Most Acclaimed Leader In KPO Sector 2023

GI Outsourcing, led by Vikas Chadha as the Managing Director, proudly clinched the prestigious “The Most Acclaimed Leader in KPO Sector 2023” award. This company has emerged as a shining star in the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) sector, offering specialized solutions tailored to the unique needs of accountants and financial professionals.

4. G Multi Trading And Services

Category: The Most Admirable Investment Product Provider Of The Year 2023

QAMRUDDIN JALALUDDIN, serving as the CEO of G Multi Trading And Services, was honored with the prestigious “The Most Admirable Investment Product Provider of the Year 2023” award at the illustrious. G Multi Trading And Services is a company dedicated to offering comprehensive investment solutions to its valued clients, empowering them to maximize their investments while effectively managing financial risks.

5. IDDAssurance LLP

Category: Emerging Assurance Initiator in Dental and Dermat Health Sector

IDD Assurance LLP, Initiated by Chandni Gandhi and supported by their team and doctors, has been recognized as an “Emerging Assurance Initiator in Dental and Dermat Health Sector”. This innovative company is paving the way in a sector where traditional mediclaim and insurance options are scarce. IDDAssurance is making a difference by collaborating with doctors in the Dental and Dermatology sectors.

6. English Zone

Category: Most Acclaimed Overseas Education Consultant of the Year 2023

“English Zone” stands as a leading Overseas Education Consultant and is the recipient of the esteemed “Most Acclaimed Overseas Education Consultant of the Year 2023” award . The leadership of Ms. Harminder Sethi, Director Academics, is instrumental in the success of English Zone. Ms. Sethi is also the Regional Manager of BWBS Education Consultants North India head office.

7. Self Trades

Category: Startup of the Year 2023

Self Trades, spearheaded by Sunil Grover as the Founder and CEO ,has been celebrated as the “Startup of the Year 2023”. This innovative company has introduced complete automated technical analysis software, designed to cater to the dynamic world of intraday stock trading. Self Trades Software, a brainchild of a highly experienced team with over 15 years of technical expertise, has revolutionized intraday trading to deliver accuracy and reliability to traders.

8. InterSources Software

Category: Business Connect Exclusive: Global Tech Enabler of the Year 2023

InterSources Software, under the capable leadership of Ankit Shah as CEO, has been bestowed with the prestigious “Global Tech Enabler of the Year 2023” award. The company’s journey began in 2007, where they embarked as novel leaders in the space of new age big data centric technologies, cyber security and machine learning. Since then, InterSources Inc. has transformed into a trusted partner, leading the way in various domains including Cloud Security, Cybersecurity, Product Growth Strategy Consulting, Digital Transformation, and Professional Services. Moving forward they also instituted a product innovation lab to explore SaaS products and prototypes around Artificial Intelligence, AR and VR.

9. Terasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Category: One of the Best Cybersecurity and GIGW Testing Laboratory Award for 2023

Terasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., with Ashutosh Landge as Founder and Sameep Shastri, Rashmi Jalindre, Arjun Hange, Pratik Janrao as Co founder, has been recognized with the prestigious “One of the Best Cybersecurity and GIGW Testing Laboratory Award for 2023”. The startup founded in 2016 headquartered in Maharashtra, India, is a top Ministry of Information Technology Government of India recognized Company working in cyber security. It has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing IT and ITeS companies dedicated to Indian e-Governance projects.

10. Go Green Warehouse Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Highly Regarded Post-Harvest Services Provider-2023

The Go Green Warehouse Pvt. Ltd., led by Santosh Kumar Sahu as Co-founder & CEO, Gaurav Singh as Zonal Business Head, and Amisha Kumari as Zonal Key Account Manager, has been celebrated as the “Highly Regarded Post-Harvest Services Provider-2023”. The Go Green Group, with a legacy dating back to 1925, has been actively involved in the Agro-Commodity space. In 2012, Go Green Warehouses was established as an integrated commodity management solutions provider. The company works across the agro value chain, offering a wide range of post-harvest services to its stakeholders. This is made possible by a team of competent professionals who strategically plan, employ innovative practices, and demonstrate a strong commitment to stakeholders.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor