Top 10 inspiring healthcare leaders of the year 2023

New Delhi [India], January 5: Healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors - both in terms of revenue and employment. Healthcare comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance and medical equipment. An initiative by The Indian Alert - is aimed at boosting the morale of and providing a further impetus to Healthcare Leaders.

1). Dr Panna Lal Gupta:

Director of PL Gupta Surgical Hospital, Dr Panna Lal Gupta is a popular Laparoscopic surgeon in Uttar Pradesh. Presently Dr Gupta is President of IMA Mau Branch of Uttar Pradesh. He is currently working on building a 20-bedded terminal care hospital in the district to provide care for terminal patients and their caregivers. Dr Gupta is a lifetime member of the Indian Medical Association, and his efforts in the field of medicine and society have been recognized by various media houses, associations, and the state government.

2). Dr Jagdish Sakhiya: Established in 1998, Sakhiya Skin Clinic is India's No. 1 skin clinic chain. With an impressive record of treating over 5 lakh patients and performing 3 lakh+ laser hair removal procedures, the Sakhiya Skin Clinic operates across 27 locations in 14 cities. Guided by specialized dermatologists and cutting-edge technology, Sakhiya Skin Clinic consistently employs modern methods to provide effective treatments. Committed to simplicity and ease of service, Sakhiya Skin Clinic aims to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality, patient-centered dermatology and cosmetology services. Focused on becoming the world's largest skin clinic chain, Call: 1800-1200-70000 (toll-free) or through https://www.sakhiyaskinclinic.com/ for further inquiries.

3). Dr Minnie Bodhanwala: Dr Minnie Bodhanwala is the CEO of Nowrojee Wadia Maternity Hospital & Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai which has a cumulative of 925 beds, with the staff capacity of almost 1800 including medical, paramedical and administrative manpower. She also holds additional advisory positions in Wadia Group for CSR activities, Impact India foundation, Modern Education society, Britannia Nutrition foundation & Sir Ness Wadia Foundation. With a vision to provide affordable and quality healthcare, she has been able to establish her hospitals as centres of excellence and innovation that caters to the underprivileged people from all over the country and abroad.

4). Dr Anita Rajpurohit: Dr Anita Rajpurohit is an Infertility Specialist, Gynaecologist & Obstetrician whose commitment goes beyond the clinic doors. She started Samarpan Advance IVF & Laparoscopy Centre in Pali, Rajasthan which is today a symbol of excellence, providing world-class facilities and pioneering IVF treatments in the state.She is also president of IMA ,Sumerpur Sheoganj. Dr Purohit is known for her infertility treatments that provides a lifeline to those seeking parenthood. She envisions to provide not just medical treatment but a more holistic well-being that promotes medical tourism and integrates yoga in fertility journeys extending the healthcare landscape beyond its clinical realm. Her clinical centre is an epitome of quality care that provides a haven for both mother and child.

5). Dimple Ranawat: Dimple Ranawat, the visionary CEO and founder of Divine Iris - Soulful Healing Studio, hails from the culturally rich Ajmer, Rajasthan. Internationally Certified in Energy Healing and Life Transformation Coaching, she gracefully guides suffering souls towards healing and self-discovery, effortlessly alleviating life's burdens. Endowed with intuitive abilities and a spectrum of healing certifications, Dimple eases life's burdens effortlessly. Specializing in simplifying life's complexities, Dimple's life purpose is to lead many suffering souls towards healing and empowerment living a fulfilled life with ease. Through her own transformative programs like "Atomic Weight Release," "Money Magic Multiplier," "Quad Layer Healing," and "Divinity of Twinity," she has empowered thousands of people to lead happier, healthier, and wealthier lives with her insightful guidance and healings. Life is simple with Dimplewhere enlightenment seamlessly meets simplicity.

6). Dr P. K. Gyan: Dr P.K Gyan is the chairman of Dr Gyan Homoeopathic Hospital & Research Centre, which is an established centre of Homeopathic medicine in India. He is a strong exponent of homeopathy to treat chronic illness and have relentlessly worked to eliminate prejudices that people have towards this form of homeopathic treatment.

He is recipient of several prestigious award slike Icons of Bihar, Visionary of Bihar, Icons of India, and Pillars of India etc. Recently he honoured with Pioneers in healthcare award by Hon'ble Deputy Chairman of Rajyasabha Sri Harivansh Narayan Singh. and have also received the 'National President Special Appreciation Award' by the IMA held in Patna in 2021. Dr Gyan is lauded for his professional commitment and welfare of his patients which makes him so endearingly humane.

7). Dr Niha Aggarwal: Dr Niha Aggarwal MBBS, MS has passed from the prestigious Institute of Ophthalmology of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. She is a Gold Medallist in her subject both UG & PG. She has vast experience of her subject with an immense passion for teaching. Apart from unique teaching skills, an innovative approach towards solving ophthal MCQs clinical impressions and animated videos, her level of patience towards student's queries is unmatchable. She is a very good orator and students love to hear motivational words from her. She is an awesome motivational speaker & a good soul, really helping students in being continuously motivated & inspired. Her simplified concepts & patient attitude make her the best faculty in the subject.

8). Dr Nikhil Motiramani: Dr Nikhil Motiramani is practising as an Interventional cardiologist with more than 10 years of experience in medical field. At present he is serving as Director at Saraswati Dayal's Motiramani Heart clinic Shankar nagar Raipur. He graduated from Pt.J.N.M Medical College with 5 gold medals and 12 certificate of merit. Post his specialization in medicine he did his super speciality training in DM Cardiology at JIPMER Pondicherry which is one of the three institutes that is regarded as Institute of national importance along with AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh.

He has special interest in structural interventions like valvular intervention eg:-TAVI,ASD,VSD and PDA closure etc. He is an Experienced operative and has keen interest for Radial and Femoral complex coronary interventions. He had been awarded in SCAI associated events like AV Gandhi Award and other achievements with several societies.

Apart from academics he is highly interested in sports and musical activities and has played in state level tournament events like badminton, table tennis etc.

9). Dr Ashutosh Sharan: Dr Ashutosh Sharan Inspired by the legacy of his father- Dr Shambhu Sharan, Dr Ashutosh Sharan started Sharan clinic which is a 10-bed hospital in Motihari, Bihar. He also built Sharan Nursing Home, a multi-speciality hospital which is equipped to handle complex cases, otherwise not accessible in the district. Focussing more on clinical outcomes, Dr Sharan does not follow the traditional concept of diagnostic and pharma facilities under one roof and gives his patients the option to choose as per their convenience. He has transformed the healthcare sector of the district as well as inspired senior doctors of Patna to provide their services to patients in Motihari.

In 2022 he got the Presigious IMA Dr AKN Sinha National Award by then National President of IMA Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh. Presently Dr Sharan is President of IMA Motihari Bihar Branch.

10). Dr Majid Ahmed Talikoti: Dr Majid Ahmed Talikoti is a Senior Consultant in the Department of Surgical Oncology in Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Delhi. With an expertise of more than a decade in the field of surgical oncology, he is one of the most distinguished medical professionals who has gained specialized training and have performed over 15,000 surgeries such as commando surgery, various dissections for head and neck cancer, thoracic, gastrointestinal, breast surgery, oncoplasty, etc. Additionally, he is also the Founder & Chairman of Medicant Hospital and Medical Research Center located in Bokaro Steel City which is a 600- bedded tertiary care center providing affordable healthcare.

