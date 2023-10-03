Top 10 inspiring Indian Women Achievers you should follow in 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 3: Women have always been the guiding force of any civilized society. They not just provide us the understanding of success in a true sense but also inspire the society with their hardwork, patience, resilience, and attitude. An inspiring woman not just inspire with their work but also spread a positive message in the society. These 10 inspiring women have not just made their country proud with the excellence in their respective fields but also have inspired the new generation to make a meaningful change in the society.

Neeti Goel, Restauranteur & Philanthropist

Neeti Goel is an extraordinary restaurateur, renowned philanthropist, and much-admired TEDx speaker. Neeti is a remarkable individual who has significantly contributed to business, philanthropy, and public speaking. As a TEDx speaker, she has shared her experiences and insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and the power of community, inspiring many individuals to pursue their dreams and bring about a positive change in their lives. She was awarded the title of "Super Indian" for supporting 25 villages in Barmer, Rajasthan, the Society Achievers' Award for "Iconic Women of the Year" in 2022 – presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis – and "Dare to Dream" by Zee Hindustan for philanthropic work and women empowerment initiatives. Her latest venture is House of KO (an all-day cafe serving world cuisine on a platter in a rustic ambiance). She's the Founder of Nari Nitti, working towards providing opportunities to women in Rural India. She's also a co-founder of Khanachaiye and Ghar Bhejo with Sonu Sood. She has been honored at the Palace of Westminster by the British Parliament in London. Neeti has adopted 32 orphanages, 800 sex workers, built 1000 homes in Raigarh, and brought 1.5 lakh migrant workers back home through the Ghar Bhejo campaign (with Sonu Sood). She has distributed 80 lakh free meals to migrants during the pandemic and is now working to help 3000 tiger widows of Sunderbans provide for their livelihoods. She is a renowned restaurateur with restaurants like Keiba, Ostaad, Madras Diaries, Madras Express, House of KO, and Amore Villas Alibagh to her credit.

Anjali Sanghi, Author & Illustrator

Anjali Sanghi started her journey as a well-known figure among families in India and several countries, in the field of holistic living. Alongside her initiatives she has been actively pursuing her creative passions as an Author of world famous, innovative Raw and Steamed Recipe Books; as an Award-winning Sanskrit Educator; Illustrator of Fiction Novel Series ‘Chronicles of Tierra’ and many other uplifting stories. Anjali is however best known as the mother of a successful Indian teen prodigy author Manikya Sanghi. Seeing his achievements since a very tender age, families from villages to major cities have been consulting Anjali and attending online sessions on her innovative & culturally enriching educational methodologies, which continue to benefit innumerable children and adults in India and across the world. Having been awarded multiple times for her initiatives and covered in almost every national publication of the country since over two decades, Anjali has been an epitome of women empowerment.

Bhavna Nagar, Life & Leadership Coach

Bhavna Nagar's journey from her early days in education to her current status as a Certified Coach, Trainer and Mentor epitomizes the pursuit of an "Ikigai" life, driven by unwavering purpose and passion. It's a story that showcases the transformation of dreams into tangible reality through her sheer determination and intent. Her voyage into the world of coaching began as an ardent passion, a fervent desire to support individuals unlock their untapped potential. Some of Bhavna's crowning achievements can be listed as an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Professional Certified Coach (PCC), Enneagram Practitioner, NLP Practitioner, Health, and wellbeing Coach, besides being a Mentor to ICF Coaches globally. With over 7 years of experience encompassing coaching, mentoring, and training, Bhavna offers a comprehensive, transformational experience to organizations, their Executives and Leaders. Bhavna's influence extends from leadership wellbeing to creating organizational culture, where she has worked with multinational giants spanning sectors such as Banking, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Her runner-up placement in the WEAA Mrs. India 2020 pageant serves as a testament to her commitment to holistic health and women's empowerment. She has also been honored with the Women Economic Forum Iconic Woman Award in 2023. Her Life is an example of ‘Living by Choice and Not by Chance’!

Mona Mohan Jha, Artist & Entrepreneur

Building a startup from scratch and despite the challenges, carrying the dream to reality with unflinching determination, young entrepreneur, Mona Mohan Jha has made a mark for herself and is becoming an inspiration for many. Founder of Saimona Creation, a company that aims to inspire children & women to dream, explore, think, and empower, this multifaceted young female entrepreneur is geared up to create a benchmark in the startup ecosystem of the country. Apart from her entrepreneurial prowess, Mona Jha is determined to pursue her academic path as well as follow her creative passion of acting and direction. She is in the lead role of the theatrical adaptation of Aanandi novel and her acting skills have been widely appreciated during the Plays at Vidyapati Bhawan Patna, Sir SayajiNagar Gruh Akota, and Parul University Vadodara. She has been conferred Gargi Excellence Award and Gujarat Excellence Award by Lets inspire Bihar.

Dr RupaShree, Founder-Director, MothersTouch

An embodiment of establishing self-worth from the difficulties life threw at her consistently, creating extraordinary achievements amidst the ordinary circumstances, and setting an example of women empowerment by building large dreams against the conservative heartland she grew up and lived, Dr. RupaShree is the Founder-Director of Mothers Touch School, Deoghar. She is a passionate social worker associated with 5 NGOs. President of the Lions Club, she is the Counsellor Domestic Violence Mahila Thana and the Brand Ambassador of Nagar Nigam, Swachchh Bharat Mission. A Postgraduate in Music and a Gold Medallist, an Honorary Doctorate (Chennai), she has received the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award and has been conferred ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Ratan’ award at the 49th annual conference of the Indian Economic Development and Research Association (IEDRA). She is the Co-Founder of Anand Law Firm and she runs a centre for Autistic children in Deoghar and works for Women Empowerment.

Jyoti Jha, Author, Entrepreneur & Columnist

An HR-turned-Author, Entrepreneur, Speaker at the Times LitFest, IITs, and IIMs, and an honourable Jury Member at the Kashiyatra IIT BHU, Jyoti Jha is a proud winner of several literary awards and accolades. Her books have garnered much appreciation from readers, prominent media houses, and the literary fraternity. She contributes to both Hindi and English literature. Her Hindi book ‘Aanandi’ has been adapted for theatrical representation by Saimona Creation under Let’s Inspire Bihar and has been picked up to be made into audiobook by Pune-based Zankar Studio. Her poems have been published in International Anthology and Literature Festival Anthology. Her upcoming book is on Autism Spectrum Disorder. She is also working on translation of Sahitya Akademi Winner Dr. Avinash Biniwale’s literary work ‘Iran- Paarashyaanche TeerthKshetra’ from Marathi to Hindi.

Yogita Warde, Author

Yogita Warde is an author of extraordinary talent, whose literary works are a testament to her remarkable gift for crafting exceptional stories that inspire and enlighten readers. Born and raised in Madhya Pradesh, Yogita's love for written words blossomed in her childhood. Her passion for storytelling led her to write her first book, Saahi & Sudheer, a beautiful love story that explores the depth of friendship and the transformative power of love. Encouraged by the positive feedback from her readers, Yogita went on to pen several other works, including Diya, Postcard, and Cooker ki Seeti, each offering a unique perspective on society and the human experience.

Yogita's writing style is characterized by a rare combination of honesty, sensitivity, and thoughtfulness. Her books are must-reads for anyone seeking to understand life's complexities. Her work has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including the LitFest 2020 Author of the Year, Tagore commemorative honouree Award 2021, Global Leadership Excellence Award 2022, Woman Author of The Year - 2022, and Ukiyoto LitAwards Q2'22 Women Writer of the Year for her book "Cooker ki Seeti," among others. As a lyricist she has written and composed love song 'Mai Sirf Chahun Tujhe'. This song presented by Kaali Entertainment film production company and D18 music studio. Her new published poetry book is 'Gulmohar'.

Mallika Mehta, Singer

Mallika Mehta is a singer-songwriter and a performer from Mumbai. She is known as the Adele of Mumbai by fans and critics for her soulful voice and powerful lyrics. She has released 10 original singles in both English and Hindi over the past few years. Mallikas latest song You Are A Criminalwas released under Salim-Sulaimans Merchant Records. Her powerful vocals and emotive storytelling create an immersive experience for listeners, taking them on a journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Mallika's unique blend of soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics sets her apart, and her songs resonate with audiences around the world. Mallika's talent shines through, leaving a lasting impact on all who hear her music. She is one of the few Indian artists who has been featured on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, NYC for her song But Tonight I Wanna Cry. She is a fireball performer who has performed at various concerts and festivals across India and abroad, including the prestigious TEDx platform. Mallika has opened for some renowned Bollywood artists like Kailash Kher and Shankar Ehsaan &Loy. Along with this, Mallika is also an alumna of Berklee College of Music, Harvard University, NYU and Kellogg University. She has been worked with bollywood renowned musician Salim-sulaiman.

Himaani Chetaan, Founder, BeetRRuz

Himaani.Chetaan is an Indian entrepreneur. She's the founder of BeetRRuz branding agency. She's editor-in-chief of the magazine Metrocity India. Himaani Chetaan is an inspiring, iron willed lady who with her strength had her dreams transformed into a beautiful venture that flourishes in the form of BeetRRuz. With motivation running through her veins and pursuit to achieve something, strong in her mind , the journey of this lady was nothing like a beautiful pilgrimage but a transformation forged through fire. The hardships metamorphosed her into a young and flourishing entrepreneur, an international publicist, and a travel enthusiast.

BeetRRuz is Himaani's manifestation of her ideal life for which she can take up any challenges. Building from the grassroots level within the confines of the pandemic BeetRRuz is now a startup that has not only won honours and appreciation but also happy customers and relations at the national and international levels. In a competitive world, Himaani is helping startups showcase themselves into a better light with her networks and collaborations within the media and marketing industry. Since 2021, BeetRRuz provides them means of letting out their brand stories through print, audio-visual media, celebrity endorsements, and promotional events.

Mansi Sharma Gupta, Career Analyst & Purpose Clarity Coach

Mansi Sharma Gupta is an articulate and persuasive speaker who walks the path of exploring self and strives to help others to discover and live their ‘Unlived life’. Mansi dons many hats and she possesses a rich experience of 7+ years as a Career Analyst, a Purpose Clarity Coach, and a Communication Skills Trainer. She has coached and trained over 10,000 + lives and has enabled them to realize their true potential. She has conducted numerous seminars and webinars on parenting, career guidance, and on discovering the ‘Unlived life’ on various platforms. Her workshops and training sessions are full of insights and bulb-on moments. Furthermore, she beautifully creates an enriching and valuable experience for the participants. With her experience, wit, and knowledge, she empowers people to transform their lives holistically. Mansi firmly believes that a major portion of our life is spent on achieving our career goals. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that the right steps are taken to select our career not randomly but in a suitable scientific manner. All of us deserve to identify and achieve our dream careers successfully. In her leisure time, Mansi enjoys penning down her thoughts and she has co-authored an anthology ‘Mindful Parenting’. She is an aspiring marathon runner and a lifelong learner to the core.

