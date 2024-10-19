Top 10 Instant Loan Apps in India

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 19: In this fast-paced world, to meet unexpected expenses, taking an instant loan is one of the best suitable solutions. The instant loan apps are very helpful as they offer you a quick as well as convenient financial access.

Instant loans require minimal documentation and you can get a quick approval. The Top-rated instant loan apps in India offer hassle-free financial support with user-friendly repayment options.

Popular Instant Loan Apps

Take a look at this table for a gist of the most popular instant loan apps in India -

Now, let's look at the features of each of these apps in detail -

1. Moneyview

Moneyview is one of the top personal loan-providing platforms that provides an innovative loan experience. This platform offers flexible repayment options with minimal documentation and a quick disbursal time.

Key features

* Provides loans up to Rs.10 Lakh

* The rate of interest is 10.00% per annum onwards

* Flexible repayment tenure from 3 months to 5 years

* Processing charges start from 2.00% of the approved loan amount

* The minimum monthly income required for salaried persons is Rs.13,500 and Rs.15,000 for the self-employed

* Documentation requirement is minimum

* Quick disbursal

* User-friendly app

2. KreditBee

KreditBee offers a wide variety of personal loans that are suitable for any emergency purpose and for smaller expenses.

Key features

- You can borrow a loan amount between Rs.1,000 to Rs.5 Lakh based on the loan type

- The rate of interest ranges from 15.00% to 29.95% with a flexible repayment period of 3 to 24 months

- Loan disbursal in just 10 minutes

- KreditBee offers an innovative credit-scoring algorithm

- The approval process is very quick and hassle-free

- Easy to access

3. Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv is a reputed money lending platform providing various loan options. This is an RBI-registered loan app that includes education loans, personal loans, home loans etc.

Key features

* Offers loan amounts up to Rs.40 Lakh

* It provides the facility of flexible repayment options as you can pay back the loan for up to 72 months

* Allows you to pay the interest amount as EMI for a portion of your loan

* Loan disbursal time is within 24 hours while the approval time is just 5 to 10 minutes

4. InstaMoney

InstaMoney is one of the leading money lending online platforms that offers you fast as well hassle-free loans. The main aim is to alleviate monetary strain with a rapid disbursement.

Key features

- Loans from Rs.5,000 to Rs.50,000

- Offers a suitable rate of interest between 24.00% to 48.00% per annum

- Offers disbursal time of only 2 hours

- Provides the facility of minimal documentation for the ease of their customers

5. CASHe

CASHe is a well-known quick money lending app that provides personal loans to salaried individuals to fulfil their needs.

Key features

* Offers various loans such as medical loans, consumer loans, education loans etc.

* Loan amount is Rs.1,000 - Rs.4 Lakh

* This platform focuses on fast approval and disbursement

* The interest rate starts from 2.50% p.m., which is very low compared to the other money lending platforms

* A flexible as well as comfortable repayment period is offered

* This app is easy to access and navigate

6. PaySense

PaySense has collaborated with India's renowned banks and NBFCs and this trusted financial institute provides instant loans to Indian citizens. This easy to access app is designed to provide monetary support to the salaried and also to the self employed.

Key features

- This online money lending site provides loans for various purposes such as medical loans, international tours, and also personal affairs

- You can avail the instant loan approval and also the digital documentation

- The interest rate is 16.00% to 36.00% which is easy to avail

- Flexible repayment duration and options are available

- One of the main aims is to get customer satisfaction so that they adopt innovative credit scoring algorithms

7. Dhani

Dhani is one of the renowned digital loan providing platforms that assures you monetary support whenever you need it. This popular financial institute focuses on the competitive rate of interest, a wide variety of loan options and also a fast approval process.

Key features

* Loan amount is Rs.1,000 - Rs.15 Lakh with a repayment duration of 2 months to 24 months as per loan type

* You can get the facility to choose multiple EMI plans as per your need

* You can get zero cost EMI facility on the partner platforms while using this app

* The reward points on Dhani can be achieve by various transactions and you also can redeem them to avail exciting offers

8. Fibe

Fibe, the renowned digital loan app provides instant personal as well as credit loans to fulfil your needs. The terms and conditions are designed for the benefit of the salaried individuals.

Key features

- Fibe provides loans up to Rs.5 Lakh at the rate of interest of 16.00% per annum on the reducing balance

- On this app the loan disbursal time is about 15 minutes after approval

- You can get the loan after a minimal documentation process

- An innovative feature of this app is that you can get multiple loans on the same date and even if you have a loan running in this app

- Another noteworthy facility is that this app is available 24X7 for the ease of the customers

- Easy instalment facility is also provided for up to 24 months

9. Credy

Credy is one of the best money lending online platforms that you can avail from major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Key features

* You can get a flexible loan amount up to Rs.1 Lakh

* The rate of interest is 1.00% - 1.50% of the loan amount p.m.

* This app is available for salaried persons

* The loan is quickly disbursed only within 24 hours

10. ZestMoney

ZestMoney is a well-known digital platform for money lending with various features and plans. This is an RBI-approved app for loans with flexible repayment options.

Key features

- Wide range of repayment duration that is 3 to 36 months

- One of the noteworthy features of this app is that you can access the tools and the resources to track as well as to improve your CIBIL score

- A wide variety of loans such as travel, medical and some other purposes

Conclusion

Instant loans apps ensure monetary support to meet your needs promptly. User-friendly digital platforms offer a quick approval process, instant disbursal and flexible repayment options.

If transparency, flexibility and convenience matter for you then these online platforms can be wise choices for you.

